Super Bowl champions place WR Antonio Brown on COVID-19 list

By Associated Press
2021/09/23 05:03
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay’s Antonio Brown was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday and could miss this week’s road game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 33-year-old receiver is the second player from the active roster the defending Super Bowl champions have placed on the COVID-19 list this week, joining reserve linebacker and special teams captain Kevin Minter.

“With A.B. we’ve got plenty of good guys that have proven track records at that position. Kevin will be missed as far as special teams, but we’ve got some young guys ready to roll,” coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday.

Brown, who has six receptions for 138 yards and one touchdown through two games, is part of a talented group of Tampa Bay receivers that includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson.

Brown and Minter both are fully vaccinated. They can be reinstated with two negative tests for COVID-19 performed at least 24 hours apart.

Arians said getting one or both of the players back before facing the Rams would be “gravy.”

