Timberwolves fire basketball ops boss Rosas after 2 seasons

By DAVE CAMPBELL , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/09/23 04:10
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves fired president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas on Wednesday, less than a week before training camp in yet another leadership change for a franchise often in flux.

Owner Glen Taylor announced that the Timberwolves “parted ways” with Rosas in a two-sentence statement that revealed no explanation for the dismissal after just two seasons.

“As an organization, we remain committed to building a winning team that our fans and city can be proud of,” said Taylor, who has begun the process of selling his majority stake in the club to e-commerce mogul Marc Lore and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

Rosas became the highest-ranking Latino to run an NBA team, when he was hired in May 2019 after a long tenure in the front office with the Houston Rockets. Rosas replaced Tom Thibodeau, who held the dual role of head coach and president of basketball operations until his firing by the Timberwolves four months earlier.

