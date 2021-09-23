Brazil's soccer body seeks quarantine waiver for EPL players

Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson stretches during warmup before the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Liverpool at Elland Roa... Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson stretches during warmup before the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Liverpool at Elland Road, Leeds, England, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's soccer confederation has requested quarantine waivers from the government so England-based players can play in a World Cup qualifying match in Manaus next month.

The confederation told The Associated Press on Wednesday it is seeking waivers for the English Premier League players that coach Tite might field in a match against Uruguay on Oct. 14.

Brazil's squad for three World Cup qualifiers, including the Uruguay game and matches at Venezuela and Colombia, will be announced on Friday.

The request includes a quarantine waiver for Uruguay and Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani, who is also expected to play in Manaus.

Britain and Brazil are on each other’s red lists for coronavirus risk. That means those arriving from the United Kingdom to the South American nation have to quarantine for 14 days.

Uruguay is also on Britain's red list, so Cavani missed World Cup qualifiers earlier this month because he would have had to enter 10 days of hotel quarantine on his return. The Premier League is still working with the government to secure quarantine exemptions for players returning from World Cup qualifiers, emulating waivers in place for teams playing Champions League matches in England.

Uruguay's soccer officials confirmed they made the request for Brazil's soccer body related to Cavani. The move is aimed at avoiding more chaotic scenes related to COVID-19 protocols like the suspension of a qualifier between Brazil and Argentina in Sao Paulo on Sept. 5.

Uruguay soccer association vice president Gastón Tealdi told local media that FIFA and the South American soccer body CONMEBOL are also aware of the request regarding Cavani.

Brazil's government has not yet responded.

Brazil leads with 24 points after eight matches and hosts third-place Uruguay (15 points in eight games) at the Arena da Amazonia in Manaus.

Brazil’s health agency Anvisa blamed the Brazilian and Argentinian soccer federations and CONMEBOL for the chaos that halted the World Cup qualifying match earlier this month.

The match was interrupted after seven minutes when an Anvisa agent and a police officer walked onto the pitch at NeoQuimica Arena to remove four Argentina players who the agency said should be in quarantine. Later, the match was suspended.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, defender Cristian Romero, midfielder Giovanni Lo Celso and winger Emiliano Buendia are English Premier League players. They are now under investigation in Brazil for allegedly providing false information.

Brazil called nine England-based players for that match, but none of them showed up due to restrictions imposed by their clubs.

FIFA has opened an investigation on the suspension of the match. A decision has not been made on whether the match will be replayed.

