Sabres agree to terms with Dahlin on $18M, 3-year contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Sabres agreed to terms Wednesday with defenseman Rasmus Dahlin on a three-year contract worth $18 million, getting the deal done on the eve of Buffalo's first training camp practice.

Dahlin was among the last unsigned restricted free agents around the NHL. The 6-foot-3 Swede has 107 points on 18 goals and 89 assists in 197 games since Buffalo took him with the first pick in the 2018 draft.

With Dahlin’s situation settled, the Sabres focus is now squarely on injured captain Jack Eichel, who was expected to report for his physical after an offseason of trade talks. Eichel's future with the team is unclear.

Dahlin will count $6 million against the salary cap through the 2022-23 season, a contract that could set a comparable deal for Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes, the only other prominent restricted free agent defenseman left unsigned.

