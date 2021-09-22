Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

MLS Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/22 22:05
MLS Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 17 4 5 56 48 30
Nashville 10 3 11 41 39 23
New York City FC 11 8 5 38 43 28
Orlando City 10 7 8 38 36 36
CF Montréal 10 8 7 37 36 30
Atlanta 9 7 9 36 35 30
Philadelphia 9 7 8 35 31 25
D.C. United 10 11 4 34 41 36
Inter Miami CF 9 10 5 32 24 35
Columbus 8 11 7 31 30 35
New York 7 11 5 26 29 28
Chicago 6 14 5 23 24 40
Cincinnati 4 12 8 20 24 44
Toronto FC 4 15 6 18 28 51
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 13 5 7 46 43 26
Seattle 13 5 6 45 36 20
Colorado 12 4 8 44 35 24
LA Galaxy 11 9 5 38 37 40
Portland 11 10 4 37 36 42
Real Salt Lake 10 9 6 36 41 35
Minnesota United 9 8 7 34 27 29
Los Angeles FC 9 10 6 33 38 36
Vancouver 7 8 9 30 30 34
San Jose 7 9 9 30 32 38
FC Dallas 6 11 9 27 38 43
Houston 5 10 11 26 31 39
Austin FC 5 16 4 19 25 40

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Tuesday, September 14

FC Dallas 3, New York City FC 3, tie

Miami 1, Toronto FC 0

Columbus 2, New York 1

Wednesday, September 15

Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 0

CF Montréal 4, Orlando City 2

D.C. United 3, Chicago 0

Sporting Kansas City 4, Minnesota 0

Los Angeles FC 2, Austin FC 1

Colorado 2, Portland 2, tie

Houston 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 4, San Jose 3

Friday, September 17

New York 4, Miami 0

Saturday, September 18

Atlanta 3, D.C. United 2

Columbus 1, New England 1, tie

Toronto FC 2, Nashville 1

New York City FC 2, Cincinnati 1

Minnesota 3, LA Galaxy 0

San Jose 4, Austin FC 3

Houston 3, FC Dallas 2

Real Salt Lake 1, Seattle 0

Sunday, September 19

CF Montréal 2, Chicago 0

Philadelphia 3, Orlando City 1

Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Vancouver 1, Colorado 1, tie

Wednesday, September 22

Nashville at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at New York, 8 p.m.

Saturday, September 25

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New England, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at Colorado, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 26

Nashville at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 29

Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

New England at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Houston, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 2

Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 3

Nashville at New York City FC, 12 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Miami at Portland, 5:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-09-23 00:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
COVID case visited shopping malls, watched movie in Greater Taipei
COVID case visited shopping malls, watched movie in Greater Taipei
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwan to require online registration of pet data to prevent smuggling
Taiwan to require online registration of pet data to prevent smuggling