American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|93
|59
|.612
|_
|Boston
|87
|65
|.572
|6
|Toronto
|85
|66
|.563
|7½
|New York
|85
|67
|.559
|8
|Baltimore
|48
|103
|.318
|44½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|85
|66
|.563
|_
|Cleveland
|74
|76
|.493
|10½
|Detroit
|74
|78
|.487
|11½
|Kansas City
|69
|83
|.454
|16½
|Minnesota
|66
|85
|.437
|19
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|90
|61
|.596
|_
|Oakland
|82
|69
|.543
|8
|Seattle
|82
|69
|.543
|8
|Los Angeles
|72
|79
|.477
|18
|Texas
|55
|96
|.364
|35
___
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 1
Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 2
Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings
Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Minnesota 9, Chicago Cubs 5
Seattle 5, Oakland 2
Houston 10, L.A. Angels 5
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-7) at Cleveland (Plesac 10-6), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Seattle (Kikuchi 7-9) at Oakland (Bassitt 12-4), 3:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-5) at Cleveland (Civale 11-4), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Texas (Otto 0-2) at Baltimore (Lowther 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 13-7) at Minnesota (Pineda 7-8), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-4) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 8-3), 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.