NFL Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 51 23 Miami 1 1 0 .500 17 51 New England 1 1 0 .500 41 23 N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 20 44

South

W L T Pct PF PA Houston 1 1 0 .500 58 52 Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 46 68 Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 40 55 Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 34 60

North

W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 63 68 Cincinnati 1 1 0 .500 44 44 Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 60 54 Pittsburgh 1 1 0 .500 40 42

West

W L T Pct PF PA Denver 2 0 0 1.000 50 26 Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 59 44 Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 68 65 L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 37 36

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 1 1 0 .500 49 48 Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 43 23 Washington 1 1 0 .500 46 49 N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 42 57

South

W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 2 0 0 1.000 45 21 Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 79 54 New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 45 29 Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 31 80

North

W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 1 1 0 .500 34 51 Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 38 55 Detroit 0 2 0 .000 50 76 Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 57 61

West

W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 72 46 L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 61 38 San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 58 44 Seattle 1 1 0 .500 58 49

___

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at New England, 1 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Miami at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3

Carolina at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Miami, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 4

Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.