2 more bodies found, brings Mexico City landslide toll to 4

By Associated Press
2021/09/22 22:04
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Searchers at a landslide near Mexico City have found two more bodies, bringing the death toll to four.

Searchers announced Tuesday they had found the bodies of a woman, 22, and her 5-year-old son.

The landslide earlier this month brought tons of massive boulders down on a steep hillside in a low-income neighborhood just north of Mexico City.

The 11-day search operation was complicated by the sheer size of the rocks that cleaved from the peak known as Chiquihuite. The narrow paths of the neighborhood are largely inaccessible to heavy machinery and the exposed mountain face looming above is unstable.

The landslide in the suburb of Tlalnepantla followed days of heavy rain in central Mexico and a magnitude 7.0 earthquake centered in Acapulco that swayed buildings 200 miles away in the capital. Mexico State Gov. Alfredo del Mazo said both factors likely contributed to the slide.

Updated : 2021-09-23 00:35 GMT+08:00

