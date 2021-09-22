2 more bodies found, brings Mexico City landslide toll to 4

Residents evacuate from their home at the site of a landslide that brought tons of massive boulders down on a steep hillside neighborhood, in Tlalnepa... Residents evacuate from their home at the site of a landslide that brought tons of massive boulders down on a steep hillside neighborhood, in Tlalnepantla, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. A section of the peak known as Chiquihuite gave way Friday afternoon, plunging rocks the size of small homes onto the densely populated neighborhood. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Searchers at a landslide near Mexico City have found two more bodies, bringing the death toll to four.

Searchers announced Tuesday they had found the bodies of a woman, 22, and her 5-year-old son.

The landslide earlier this month brought tons of massive boulders down on a steep hillside in a low-income neighborhood just north of Mexico City.

The 11-day search operation was complicated by the sheer size of the rocks that cleaved from the peak known as Chiquihuite. The narrow paths of the neighborhood are largely inaccessible to heavy machinery and the exposed mountain face looming above is unstable.

The landslide in the suburb of Tlalnepantla followed days of heavy rain in central Mexico and a magnitude 7.0 earthquake centered in Acapulco that swayed buildings 200 miles away in the capital. Mexico State Gov. Alfredo del Mazo said both factors likely contributed to the slide.