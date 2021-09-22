BBQ Grills Market Witness a Spike in Growth Pace Recent Improvements in Pricing Models: Market.us

Global BBQ Grills Market Revenue to Register CAGR of 4.6% Over The Next 10 Years – Market.us

Market.us has recently published a market research report titled, “Global BBQ Grills Market by Type, and by Application – Forecast from 2019 to 2028”. The report offers a detailed analysis of the BBQ grills market. It is through systematic and exhaustive research efforts, both primary and secondary, that the research results have been comprehensively examined over the study period. The global BBQ grills market is projected to be valued at over US$ 5.6 billion, from its estimated revenue of US$ 3.6 billion generated in 2018.

Introduction

A Barbecue grill is a device that cooks food by applying heat from below. There are several varieties of grills, with most falling under one of the following categories – electric, charcoal, or gas-fueled. In terms of capacity, there are two categories – indoor and commercial grills.

Dynamics

Grilling is quickly becoming a preferred outdoor activity among a majority of consumers, and as such, manufacturers are now developing various types of grills to cater to the evolving needs of their customers. The BBQ grill market is projected to grow exponentially over the coming years, especially in emerging economies such as China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Market competition is expected to reach a boiling point in the coming years due to technological innovations, acquisitions, and improvements in raw material costs. Food cooked on a grill tends to be a healthier option as the cooked food retains its nutrients and is lower in fat content. It is health benefits such as these that will positively impact the global BBQ grills market in the foreseeable future.

The availability of substitutes such as rotisseries, ovens and other appliances may hinder the growth of the global BBQ grills market. That being said, the increasing trend of outdoor parties coupled with higher disposable incomes is projected to fuel market growth over the next ten years.

In terms of product type, the market is segmented into charcoal grills, gas grills, and electric grills. The gas grill segment accounted for a majority of the revenue share. With respect to application, segmentation is as follows – indoor and commercial.

With regard to region, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA. The market in North America accounted for a majority of the revenue share.

Competitive Analysis

The global BBQ grills market research report includes company profiles of major players/companies such as Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Sears Holdings Corporation, Empire Comfort Systems Inc., Modern Home Products Ltd, Weber-Stephen Products LLC, Newell Brands Inc., The Middleby Corp., W.C. Bradley Co. Inc., Traeger Pellet Grills LLC, LANDMANN Holding GmbH & Co. KG, etc.