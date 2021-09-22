CAGR of 5.4%, Global Black Masterbatch Market Exhibits a Stunning Growth by 2031 | Covid-19 Impact

Global Black Masterbatch Market Revenue to Register CAGR of 5.4% Over The Next 10 Years – Market.us

Market.us has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Black Masterbatch Market by Type, and by Application – Forecast from 2019 to 2028”. The report offers a detailed analysis of the black masterbatch market. It is through systematic and comprehensive research efforts, both primary and secondary, that the research results have been thoroughly examined over the study period. The global black masterbatch market is projected to be valued at over US$ 4.8 billion, from its estimated revenue of US$ 2.8 billion generated in 2018.

Introduction

A masterbatch is a concentrated mixture of pigments and/or additives encapsulated during a heat process into a carrier resin which is then cooled and cut into a granular shape. It allows the processor to color raw polymer economically during the plastics manufacturing process.

Dynamics

Black masterbatches have a diverse range of applications as they are widely used in various end-use segments such as automotive, plastic, agriculture, packaging and other industries. Moreover, the strong demand from the plastics industry is expected to be a crucial factor for widespread market growth. Another important end-use application of black masterbatches are in film extrusion, a method commonly used to make plastic films. This is critical in the packaging industry and will positively contribute to the global black masterbatch market growth.

Black masterbatch comprises of black carbon. It is often used for conductive packaging, fibers, films, foams, tubes & cables, etc. It is extremely resistant to fading or color change, especially when engineering polymers under extreme conditions. And, this is positively contributing to market growth.

Strict regulations by various authoritative bodies with regards to the use of certain pigments in holding and packaging materials may hinder global black masterbatch growth.

In terms of application, the market is segmented into injection/blow molding, pipe extrusion, wire & cable, and film extrusion.

On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into PE Black Masterbatch, PP Black Masterbatch, and PS Black Masterbatch among others. The PE Black Masterbatch segment accounted for a majority of the revenue share.

Competitive Analysis

The global black masterbatch market research report includes company profiles of major players/companies such as LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Cabot Corporation, PolyOne Corporation, Clariant AG, Tosaf Compounds Ltd., Ampacet Corporation, Hubron (International) Limited, Polyplast Müller GmbH, Plastika Kritis S.A., J.J. Plastalloy Private Limited, etc.