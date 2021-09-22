CAGR of 1.8%, Calcium Hypochlorite Market Data and Acquisition Research Study with Trends and Opportunities 2022-2031

Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market Revenue to index a CAGR of 1.8% Over The Next 10 Years – Market.us

Market.us has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market by Type, and by Application – Forecast from 2019 to 2028”. The report offers a detailed analysis of the calcium hypochlorite market. It is through systematic and exhaustive research efforts, both primary and secondary, that the research results have been comprehensively examined over the study period. The global calcium hypochlorite market is projected to be valued at over US$ 722 million, from its estimated revenue of US$ 604 million generated in 2018.

Calcium hypochlorite is a white granular inorganic compound with the formula Ca(ClO)₂. It is the main active ingredient in commercial products such as chlorine powder, bleaching powder, or chlorinated lime. It is primarily used in water treatment and as a bleaching agent. Other common uses for this compound can be found in algaecides, bathroom cleansers, herbicides, household disinfectant sprays, and laundry detergents.

It is a relatively stable compound that is similar to sodium hypochlorite in terms of disinfection properties, and are highly effective in combating harmful micro-organisms such as fungi, bacteria, algae, slime, etc. Its usage in swimming pools, hot tub water, and spas is expected to fuel steady market growth. However, the high capital investment required for a plant set-up and the cost of the product itself are factors that may restrain market growth over the coming years.

Over-exposure to calcium hypochlorite can cause several health hazards such as the irritation and burning of the skin, lungs, and eyes. It may even result in emergencies such as pulmonary edema (a condition in which the lungs fill with fluid) can hamper the global calcium hypochlorite market’s growth.

In terms of application, the market is segmented into water treating agents and bleach.

With respect to the production process, segmentation in the market is as follows – calcium process and sodium process. The sodium process accounted for the majority revenue share in 2018.

With regard to region, the market is segregated into – North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA. The APAC market accounted for a majority of the revenue share, followed by North America.

The global calcium hypochlorite market research report includes company profiles of major players/companies such as China Petrochemical Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Nippon Soda Co. Ltd, Westlake Chemical Corporation, Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Limited, Tianjin Kaifeng Chemical Co., Ltd, Grasim Industries Limited, Organic Industries Private Limited, Solvay SA, etc.