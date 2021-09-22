Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Austrian rider injured in traffic accident at cycling worlds

By Associated Press
2021/09/22 21:10
Austrian rider injured in traffic accident at cycling worlds

BRUSSELS (AP) — Austrian junior rider Leila Gschwentner was taken to the hospital with a shoulder injury after a collision with a public bus on Wednesday during a training ride at the world cycling championships.

The Austrian cycling federation said the crash took place in the city of Leuven, one of the host cities for the championships currently taking place in the Flanders region of Belgium.

The 17-year-old Gschwentner was riding the course that will be used for Saturday's junior road race when the crash happened. The federation said no other injuries were detected.

It was the second road accident to mar the world championships after former professional cyclist Chris Anker Sorensen of Denmark died last week following a collision with vehicle during a ride in Belgium. Sorensen was to commentate for TV at the event.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-22 23:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast
Coast Guard, helicopters search for ‘missing’ tourist, found sleeping at inn
Coast Guard, helicopters search for ‘missing’ tourist, found sleeping at inn
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time