Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pakistan says threat to NZ cricketers originated in India

By RIZWAN ALI , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/09/22 20:53
Pakistan paramilitary troops stand guard outside the Pindi Cricket Stadium following canceling of 1st one day international cricket match between Paki...

Pakistan paramilitary troops stand guard outside the Pindi Cricket Stadium following canceling of 1st one day international cricket match between Paki...

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has accused an unnamed individual in India of sending threatening emails that caused New Zealand to abandon its cricket tour in the country.

New Zealand scrapped its tour to Pakistan moments before the start of the first one-day international in Rawalpindi last Friday, citing a specific threat to its cricket team. New Zealand did not share the details of the threat with Pakistan.

“The email was sent from an associated device in India using VPN, showing IP address location of Singapore,” Pakistan information minister Fawad Chaudhry said Wednesday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board followed New Zealand on Monday by canceling both its men’s and women’s cricket tours to Pakistan next month.

Chaudhry claimed that New Zealand received threatening emails before it arrived in Pakistan on Sept. 11, including an email sent to the wife of Martin Guptill in which the opening batsman received a death threat.

The information minister said Pakistan’s initial investigations revealed that the device from which an email to Guptill’s wife was sent was also registered in India.

Chaudhry said Pakistan will seek help from the INTERPOL to probe the matter.

“We believe this is a campaign against international cricket,” Chaudhry said.

The British High Commissioner in Pakistan wrote on Twitter that he had not advised against the tour on security grounds and that the ECB took the decision on its own.

“The British High Commission supported the tour; did not advise against it on security grounds; and our travel advice for Pakistan has not changed,” Christian Turner said. “This was a decision made by the ECB, which is independent of the British government based on concerns for players welfare.”

England is scheduled to tour Pakistan for test and limited-overs matches late in 2022 and Turner said he “will redouble my efforts in advance of England’s Autumn 2022 tour.”

___

Associated Press reporter Munir Ahmed contributed to this report.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-22 23:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast
Coast Guard, helicopters search for ‘missing’ tourist, found sleeping at inn
Coast Guard, helicopters search for ‘missing’ tourist, found sleeping at inn
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time