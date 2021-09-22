Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/09/22 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, September 22, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;28;24;Sun and clouds, nice;29;24;SW;13;85%;55%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;37;30;Sunny and less humid;37;28;NW;12;44%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;33;21;Partly sunny, breezy;29;19;W;24;50%;44%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, warmer;27;24;Clouds and sun;29;24;ESE;10;54%;1%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;20;13;Breezy;18;13;NW;26;79%;44%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny, chilly;8;3;Afternoon showers;6;2;NNW;28;73%;96%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Abundant sunshine;33;17;Sunny and very warm;34;20;ESE;12;13%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun, cool;10;-3;Mostly cloudy;8;-3;NNE;13;69%;28%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Pleasant and warmer;29;18;Not as warm;25;16;S;16;60%;64%;8

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;28;18;Mostly sunny;21;14;NNE;13;55%;4%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;16;15;Morning showers;16;11;NNW;16;78%;92%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;39;22;Sunny and very warm;40;23;WNW;12;20%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;33;22;A t-storm around;34;23;SSE;7;64%;55%;6

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;28;20;A t-storm in spots;27;19;WNW;13;72%;64%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;30;26;SW;11;76%;72%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Increasingly windy;24;18;A shower and t-storm;23;19;NE;33;76%;74%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;28;17;Rain and drizzle;26;17;ENE;8;71%;91%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers around;13;8;Some sun and cool;17;8;SSW;8;56%;3%;4

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;17;12;More clouds than sun;19;13;W;18;65%;44%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;18;10;Cloudy;18;10;SE;10;70%;71%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Some sun, very hot;36;19;Nice with some sun;32;18;ESE;14;44%;30%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clearing and cool;16;8;Warmer;19;13;SW;11;67%;10%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;20;9;Variable cloudiness;20;13;WSW;13;76%;27%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;15;6;Partly sunny, cool;16;4;SE;8;58%;26%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy, cool;15;4;Variable cloudiness;19;11;SW;8;59%;14%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy with a shower;17;13;A shower in the a.m.;18;9;SE;9;74%;57%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;30;20;A morning t-storm;29;20;NE;9;41%;61%;8

Busan, South Korea;A few showers;25;18;Clouds and sun, nice;27;19;N;8;59%;2%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;23;Plenty of sunshine;33;23;NNW;15;44%;8%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasing clouds;27;14;Partly sunny;20;14;NNW;19;67%;26%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;18;SSE;6;67%;57%;12

Chennai, India;Clearing;34;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;SSW;8;68%;76%;6

Chicago, United States;Windy with a shower;18;13;A little a.m. rain;16;12;WNW;25;59%;63%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;31;27;Brief a.m. showers;31;27;WSW;14;76%;96%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Warmer;19;14;Periods of rain;16;11;WNW;32;75%;91%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;31;27;Clouds and sun;30;26;NW;7;78%;34%;9

Dallas, United States;Sunny and nice;28;14;Sunny and pleasant;28;15;ESE;8;31%;1%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Windy with some sun;32;21;Showers around;32;21;SSE;19;63%;78%;11

Delhi, India;Mostly cloudy;30;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;ENE;11;87%;58%;6

Denver, United States;Sunny and warmer;26;10;Mostly sunny;28;9;N;11;17%;7%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;34;25;Mostly sunny;34;26;SW;8;69%;33%;9

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;35;24;Nice with some sun;32;22;S;10;55%;17%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;19;12;A shower in spots;17;11;WSW;21;76%;45%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sun;30;15;Plenty of sun;30;15;NNE;9;16%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A p.m. t-storm;23;19;A thunderstorm;23;20;W;18;85%;72%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;WNW;9;80%;81%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine and nice;26;10;Partly sunny, nice;26;10;NE;11;42%;9%;12

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;E;8;74%;57%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Thickening clouds;11;5;A little p.m. rain;10;8;SE;24;74%;91%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;A couple of t-storms;30;25;W;10;83%;85%;5

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;E;14;72%;82%;9

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;24;A couple of showers;30;24;ENE;24;56%;75%;9

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;22;W;11;80%;67%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Lots of sun, humid;31;22;Humid with sunshine;31;22;ENE;14;63%;33%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;20;12;A little a.m. rain;17;11;NNE;17;76%;84%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;33;24;Partly sunny;33;25;E;17;68%;55%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partial sunshine;35;30;Decreasing clouds;34;29;WNW;11;64%;3%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;22;9;Sunny and pleasant;24;13;NNW;12;35%;0%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;31;14;Not as warm;27;16;NE;7;42%;44%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;34;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;WNW;11;65%;67%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A little a.m. rain;25;19;A shower and t-storm;27;19;SE;7;83%;87%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;40;28;Breezy in the a.m.;38;28;SSE;18;33%;13%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. shower or two;8;5;A shower or two;10;6;SSW;11;82%;69%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;NE;14;69%;52%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds may break;33;23;Cloudy;32;23;WSW;11;57%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;29;27;A thunderstorm;33;26;SSE;9;78%;65%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;Partly sunny;33;25;ESE;8;71%;44%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;14;2;A little a.m. rain;13;1;ENE;16;50%;72%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A couple of t-storms;27;24;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;SSW;8;77%;55%;6

Lima, Peru;Hazy sunshine;17;14;Partial sunshine;17;14;S;12;83%;22%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;Thunderstorms;25;16;NNE;12;68%;86%;5

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;21;12;Clouds and sun;21;12;N;16;71%;19%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;32;19;Partly sunny;29;17;S;8;55%;0%;6

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;25;21;Variable cloudiness;26;22;WSW;13;74%;32%;7

Madrid, Spain;Thundershowers;20;15;A stray thunderstorm;25;15;E;8;52%;76%;5

Male, Maldives;Becoming cloudy;31;28;A couple of showers;31;27;WNW;16;72%;84%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;WNW;7;71%;65%;12

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;NE;8;69%;69%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Clearing and warmer;22;10;Partly sunny;21;10;NNW;16;59%;17%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;22;13;A t-storm or two;21;12;NNE;11;65%;84%;6

Miami, United States;Showers around;30;25;Couple of t-storms;31;25;SSW;9;79%;77%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or two;7;3;A shower or two;9;6;S;9;87%;89%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Some sun, pleasant;31;25;Periods of sun, nice;31;24;SSW;15;68%;63%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Becoming cloudy;18;12;Partly sunny;16;12;SE;12;69%;28%;7

Montreal, Canada;A shower, more humid;26;19;A couple of showers;26;17;SE;25;67%;91%;4

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;8;5;A little p.m. rain;11;6;S;8;83%;78%;1

Mumbai, India;Rainy times;29;26;A shower;30;26;SSW;10;83%;80%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;25;13;Clouds and sun;25;13;E;15;50%;25%;8

New York, United States;A shower or two;27;22;Couple of t-storms;25;18;SSE;26;83%;87%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;34;18;Windy in the p.m.;31;19;N;22;42%;3%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;6;1;An afternoon shower;6;-1;NW;8;84%;55%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;29;23;Partly sunny;28;19;NNE;13;60%;4%;6

Oslo, Norway;More clouds than sun;17;10;A bit of rain;14;5;NNW;13;67%;91%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Showers, more humid;22;16;A shower in the p.m.;23;13;ESE;25;87%;92%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;29;25;Mostly sunny, nice;29;24;ESE;14;74%;67%;11

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;29;24;A thunderstorm;29;23;NW;9;83%;73%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A passing shower;32;23;E;9;76%;61%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny;21;9;Mostly sunny;22;11;NNW;7;67%;3%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;29;10;Breezy in the p.m.;23;11;SE;18;64%;2%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A thunderstorm;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;SW;7;78%;65%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;SE;26;74%;67%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;32;23;A t-storm around;32;23;SSE;10;61%;54%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy this morning;15;8;Variable clouds;20;13;WSW;13;61%;27%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Morning showers;24;13;Partly sunny;23;13;NNW;11;62%;4%;5

Quito, Ecuador;An afternoon shower;18;11;A few showers;20;11;S;12;64%;75%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;27;16;Clouds and sun, nice;26;15;NE;11;77%;44%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;29;23;Mostly sunny, nice;29;24;SSE;16;71%;63%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy;6;4;Periods of rain;7;6;N;26;83%;85%;0

Riga, Latvia;Turning cloudy, cool;10;5;Afternoon rain;11;9;SSE;14;86%;95%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cooler;22;18;Clouds and sun, nice;22;16;ENE;15;56%;2%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;38;27;Mostly sunny, warm;41;27;ESE;10;10%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Sun and clouds;28;13;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;NW;10;49%;4%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun, cool;11;6;Cloudy and chilly;9;8;SSE;10;72%;34%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;21;14;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;WSW;12;50%;2%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm or two;27;16;A couple of t-storms;28;17;ENE;11;72%;84%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;32;25;Clouds and sun;32;25;SE;6;71%;35%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;17;Cloudy, a t-storm;23;17;W;8;100%;75%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;25;16;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;NE;14;18%;1%;12

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, cool;19;5;Sunny and warmer;24;10;SSW;7;45%;0%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm around;31;24;Sunny intervals;32;24;NW;14;71%;14%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine, a t-shower;25;12;A heavy thunderstorm;23;14;ENE;8;77%;82%;5

Seattle, United States;A morning shower;19;12;Mostly sunny;19;10;NNE;9;71%;2%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Showers around;25;17;Partly sunny;24;15;NW;9;61%;2%;5

Shanghai, China;Sunny and very warm;32;24;Cloudy and hot;34;24;ESE;12;56%;0%;7

Singapore, Singapore;An afternoon shower;33;26;A morning shower;32;26;SSE;13;69%;76%;13

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers around;12;6;Partly sunny, warmer;16;3;W;14;63%;3%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A stray shower;31;25;Mostly sunny;31;25;ESE;9;70%;63%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;14;10;Periods of rain;12;6;NW;13;98%;94%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;18;10;Sunny and warmer;24;13;W;11;46%;0%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;35;27;Very hot;36;27;E;16;54%;36%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;10;5;P.M. rain, breezy;11;7;SSE;20;79%;94%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;28;14;Sunny and pleasant;29;14;NNE;10;20%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, windy;26;14;Periods of sun;25;14;N;12;62%;71%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;33;23;Sunny and very warm;33;24;E;11;11%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;30;24;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;23;WNW;21;49%;60%;7

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, nice;27;12;Mostly sunny, nice;26;11;ESE;7;41%;0%;5

Tokyo, Japan;More clouds than sun;27;24;Turning sunny, humid;28;22;NE;9;69%;27%;6

Toronto, Canada;Rain, heavy at times;20;15;Windy, morning rain;19;13;SSW;31;78%;87%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy sun, less humid;34;26;Hazy sun;32;24;ESE;10;62%;1%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Humid;31;24;Humid with some sun;32;25;SE;14;67%;12%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Breezy in the p.m.;20;2;Sunny and cooler;14;5;ENE;11;51%;2%;4

Vancouver, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;18;11;Mostly sunny;18;11;N;5;69%;10%;4

Vienna, Austria;Breezy this morning;14;9;Milder;21;14;W;8;57%;8%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A p.m. thunderstorm;31;24;A couple of t-storms;31;24;ENE;7;75%;88%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or two;8;3;A little p.m. rain;11;7;S;10;83%;91%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;14;7;Variable cloudiness;17;10;WSW;19;76%;81%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain;14;12;A touch of rain;17;13;NNW;17;82%;71%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Heavy p.m. showers;32;24;A couple of t-storms;28;24;WSW;7;88%;91%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;29;13;Mostly sunny;26;14;NE;5;43%;16%;5

_____

