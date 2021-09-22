Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Locals come to aid of couple stuck in remote area of central Taiwan

Pair misled by satellite navigation, drove deeper into mountains until road became muddy

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/22 10:15
(Ren'ai Precinct photo)

(Ren'ai Precinct photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A young couple’s plan to watch the sunrise on the mountain of Hehuanshan Tuesday (Sept. 21) was thrown in disarray when they were led to the middle of nowhere by satellite navigation and their car got stuck, but they were heartened by the help they received.

A Miaoli County man surnamed Lai (賴), 28, was taking his girlfriend from Lushan Hot Spring to Wuling on Hehuanshan to catch the sunrise during the Mid-Autumn Festival, CNA reported. However, the navigation system directed them to take an industrial road off Provincial Highway 14.

Believing that the instructions could not be wrong, Lai followed them and drove deeper and deeper into the mountains until the road was too narrow and muddy to continue driving. With their car became stuck in a remote area and with nothing else they could do, the couple called the police for help.

The Nantou County Police Bureau’s Ren'ai Precinct said Wednesday (Sept. 22) that they had received the call early the previous day.

When the officers responding to the call arrived at the scene, they found that Lai's car was stuck on a slope, and the road was wet and slippery. They felt that even with a tow truck, it would be hard to get the car out.

Therefore, the officers enlisted the help of two locals, surnamed Huang (黃) and Shen (沈), who came with a four-wheel-drive SUV, which they were able to use to pull the car out of the mud. Lai and his girlfriend were so grateful for the heartwarming help extended by the police and locals that they felt their botched sunrise-viewing trip was somehow worth it, per CNA.

Ren’ai Precinct Chief Chuang Shun-chih (莊順智) said navigation should only be regarded as an aid and not strictly followed if drivers find the road is becoming narrower and going deeper into the mountains. In this case, he recommended that drivers turn back to a main road and then ask for directions.

In the event someone gets lost in a mountainous area, they can help police locate them by telling them the numbers of nearby power poles or by describing other details about the area, Chuang added.
satellite navigation
Ren'ai Precinct
Lushan Hot Spring
Wuling
Mt. Hehuan
Mid-Autumn Festival
Nantou County
Miaoli County
Hehuanshan

RELATED ARTICLES

Hiker reported missing while climbing Baigu Mountain in central Taiwan
Hiker reported missing while climbing Baigu Mountain in central Taiwan
2021/09/21 17:32
Taipei representative office in India holds Mid-Autumn party for expats
Taipei representative office in India holds Mid-Autumn party for expats
2021/09/20 10:36
Taiwanese flock to popular scenic spots amid Mid-Autumn Festival holiday
Taiwanese flock to popular scenic spots amid Mid-Autumn Festival holiday
2021/09/19 16:48
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
2021/09/19 16:43
Taiwanese travel to outlying islands at start of 4-day holiday
Taiwanese travel to outlying islands at start of 4-day holiday
2021/09/18 20:04

Updated : 2021-09-23 11:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
COVID case visited shopping malls, watched movie in Greater Taipei
COVID case visited shopping malls, watched movie in Greater Taipei
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City