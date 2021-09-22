CAGR of Over 24% By 2026|Automotive Head-Up Display Systems Market|Increasing Number Of Car Manufacturers

Automotive head-up display system is also known as auto-HUD. Automotive head-up display is a transparent display which presents data in automobiles without requiring users to look away from their usual viewpoints. Head up display systems were initially developed for aviation and military applications, but are currently being used in automobiles, commercial aircraft, and others applications. These HUD systems include driver assist systems to detect distance between cars, enable better navigation, location and directions, and to get alerts regarding potential hazards etc.

The global automotive head-up display systems market is estimated to value US$ 491.6 Mn in 2016, and is projected to register a CAGR of over 24% in terms of value during forecast period 2017–2026. The first five-year cumulative revenue of the global market (2017–2021) is projected to be US$ 3,485.4 Mn, which is expected to increase rather significantly over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Global Automotive Head-Up Display Systems Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Governments of various countries are implementing stringent regulations to ensure safety of drivers and vehicle occupants, and increasing number of road accidents, especially at night or in foggy and rainy weather, are major factors prompting these additional regulations to be implemented.

In addition, major OEMs are focusing on offering in-built head-up display systems in their cars to ensure safer and enhanced driving experience to their customers.

Furthermore, some companies are providing after-market head-up displays for pre-owned cars and focusing on developing newer technology, which can be offered at more affordable costs.

Restraints:

Head up display system is currently at a nascent stage owing to which, product costs are relatively high. However, owing to technological advancements the price of products is expected to decrease significantly over the next ten years.

Moreover, constant and rapidly growing demand for newer technologies and systems at lower cost is expected to be a major challenge for manufacturers.

Global Automotive Head-Up Display Systems Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, sales channel, application, and region. The type segment includes windshield HUD system and combiner HUD system. Sales channel segment includes OEM and aftermarket. Application segment includes luxury cars/premium cars, SUV & sports cars, and others. The regions covered in the analysis are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

By type: Windshield segment is estimated to register a CAGR of over 23%, thereby accounting for highest revenue share among the type segments.

By sales channel: OEM segment is estimated to register a CAGR of over 24%, thereby accounting for highest revenue share among the type segments.

By car type: Luxury cars/premium cars segment is estimated to account for highest revenue share among the application segments, registering a CAGR 24.1% over the forecast period.

By region: The market in North America accounted for highest revenue share in the global automotive head-up display systems market in 2016, and Asia Pacific market is expected to record highest CAGR of over 25% between 2017 and 2026.

Some major players in the global automotive head-up display systems market include Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd., Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Delphi Automotive LLP., LG Display Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, MicroVision, Inc., Yazaki Corporation, Visteon Corporation, and Kyocera International, Inc. – Display Division.