Glycated Hemoglobin Testing Market Revenue UЅD $439.2 Мn in 2020, Higher For UЅD $959.2 Мn by 2030

Glycated hemoglobin testing is a diagnostic test available for diabetes patients that helps to measure the concentration of blood glucose levels over the past two to three months. HbA1c is the chemical representation of glycated hemoglobin. This indicates the amount of glucose that is bind to the hemoglobin present in the red blood cells. As an individual’s blood sugar becomes higher, more of the individual’s hemoglobin becomes glycosylated. Glycated hemoglobin of 6.5% is recommended as the cut point at the time of diagnosing diabetes. A value of less than 6.5% does not exclude diabetes diagnosed using glucose tests. Two research studies conducted by the UK Prospective Diabetes Study (UKPDS) and the Diabetes Control and Complications Trial (DCCT), reported that improving HbA1c 11 mmol/mol for individual with type I diabetes or type II diabetes cuts the risk of microvascular complications by 25%.

Global Glycated Hemoglobin Testing Market: Market Dynamics

High prevalence rate coupled with increasing incidence of diabetes among individuals in developed and developing economies are major factors driving growth of the global glycated hemoglobin testing market. In addition, growing awareness among diabetics for early diagnosis of diabetes so as to help in treatment & management of diabetes is another factor fueling growth of the global glycated hemoglobin testing market.

Also, increasing number of government initiatives for increasing awareness about diabetes especially in developed economies is another factor anticipated to aid in growth of the global glycated hemoglobin testing market over the forecast period.

However, high costs associated with procurement of glycated hemoglobin testing equipment and use is a major factor limiting growth of the global glycated hemoglobin testing market. Additionally, availability of substitute diagnostic testing methods is another major factor anticipated to hamper growth of the global glycated hemoglobin testing market over the forecast period.

The global glycated hemoglobin market is segmented on the basis of type, technique, end user, and region. Among type segments, lab based test segment is expected to hold major market share in the global market. Among technique segments, chromatography segment is projected to register highest revenue share contribution to the global market. On the basis of region, the target market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Global glycated hemoglobin testing market segmentation, by type:

• Lab based test

• Point-of-care test

Global glycated hemoglobin testing market segmentation, by technique:

• Chromatography

• Immunoassay

• Others

Global glycated hemoglobin testing market segmentation, by end user:

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Centers

• Academic and Research Institutes

• Others

Global glycated hemoglobin testing market segmentation, by region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America market is expected to dominate the global glycated hemoglobin testing market, and accounts for largest market revenue share over 30% in 2017 as compared to that of markets in other regions. Dominance by North America market is expected to continue over the forecast period owing to higher demand from consumers in countries such as the US and Canada. Other factors include presence of leading manufacturers in these countries, and an increasing consumer base adopting portable point-of-care testing (POCT) devices in countries in this region. Furthermore, high prevalence rate coupled with increasing incidence of chronic diseases especially diabetes, and technological advancements in monitoring equipment used by glycated hemoglobin testing in countries in North America is fueling growth to the North America glycated hemoglobin testing market.

Prominent players in the global glycated hemoglobin market include Abbott Laboratories, Alere, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Arkray, Bayer AG, Tosoh Corporation, and Siemens AG.