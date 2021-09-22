CAGR of 7.4%, Global Acrylic Foam Tape Market Is Estimated To Account for USD 3,390.5 Mn By 2020

Market.us announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global Acrylic Foam Tape Market by Product Type (Double Sided Tape, Single Sided Tape, Self Stick Tape), By Application (Automotive, Building and Construction, Home Appliances and Electronics, Others), and by Region – Global Forecast to 2028.”, Which offers a holistic view of the global acrylic foam tape market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global acrylic foam tape market is projected to be US$ 1,667.6 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 3,390.5 Mn by 2020 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Acrylic foam tapes are replacing liquid adhesives, rivets, screws and spot welds in various applications where high strength bond is crucial. These tapes can withstand in the wide temperature range. Because of viscoelasticity of the acrylic foam tape, it can be used to bond dissimilar materials such as steel and glass, aluminium and glass and so on. It provides optimal surface contact with different materials. It also absorbs shocks and hence used mainly outdoors because of its very high bond strength even at adverse conditions. It is also used for indoor applications.

These tapes are being used widely in various industries such as the automotive industry to mount various external parts of the vehicle and to attach exterior parts to the aircraft and so on. As the automotive industry is growing, it is expected to fuel the market growth of acrylic foam tapes. At room temperature, acrylic foam tapes provide excellent adhesion to surfaces. This is forecasted to help in the market performance. Stress is optimally dissipated which ensures bond remains intact for a long period. This is likely to aid in market growth. They have been proven to be very effective and even superior to mechanical fasteners in some studies. As end-user industries of acrylic foam tape continue to expand it is supposed to enhance the demand for these tapes. Need for double-sided acrylic foam tape is predominant as it bonds dissimilar materials which are required in many industrial applications.

Global Acrylic Foam Tape Market by Formulation, 2018

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Double Sided Tape, Single Sided Tape and Self Stick Tape. Double Sided Tape accounts for the majority share in the global acrylic foam tape market.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. North America accounts for the majority share in the global acrylic foam tape market, followed by Europe.

The global acrylic foam tape market research report includes company profiles of major players/ companies such as 3M, Nitto Denko Corp, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Avery Dennison Corporation, Scapa Group plc, Teraoka Seisakusho Co. Ltd., and Velcro Industries N.V.