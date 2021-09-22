Global Linear Motor Market Generate Revenue Of USD 2,093.6Million With A CAGR Of 3.5%

“Global Linear Motor Market: Products, Materials, Applications, Growth Rates and Shares, and Forecast: 2020 – 2029” is the title of one of the recently produced reports by research team at Market.US. Тhе glоbаl lіnеаr mоtоr mаrkеt іѕ рrојесtеd tо bе UЅ$ 1,318.7 Мn іn 2019 tо rеасh UЅ$ 2,093.6 Мn bу 2029 аt а САGR оf 3.5%.

Linear motors are widely used in various equipment and machinery, especially in prominent end-use verticals such as electronics, automotive, material handling, semiconductor industry, etc. In addition, numerous advantages of these motors over conventional ones is another major factor expected to support market growth.

Increasing adoption of linear motors for various applications such as scanning and imaging, mobility, patient-handling application, lab automation, that require motors of high speed and precision is another factor driving market growth. In addition, various medical equipment manufacturers are enhancing their presence, especially in region such as Asia Pacific and North America, by setting up and expanding existing production facilities. This in turn is projected to further drive growth of the global linear motors market in the near future. In April 2018 for instance, B. Braun Melsungen AG, which is a Germany-based medical device company, through its subsidiary B. Braun Medical Industries Sdn Bhd, opened five new and enhanced production plants and other administrative buildings at Penang, Malaysia, in order to enhance its presence in the Asia Pacific region. In addition, in September 2017, Ellex Medical Lasers Limited, which is an Australia-based manufacturer of medical laser, announced expansion of its manufacturing facility in Fremont, California, US.

Increasing demand for pharmaceuticals, especially in regions such as North America and Europe, has led to setting up and expansion of manufacturing facilities in these regions. This would in turn result in growing demand for pharmaceutical grade linear motors for applications such as handling blood samples, counting and filling pills, and metering and counting. In April 2018 for instance, Wuxi Biologics Co. Ltd., which is a China-based pharmaceutical company, announced plans to set up a new drug manufacturing facility at Dundalk, Ireland, UK, in order to enhance its presence in Europe. Also, in May 2018, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, which is a South Africa-based pharmaceutical company, opened a new high-containment facility in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, in order to enhance its presence in the country.

Growing demand for electric vehicles globally is expected to result in increasing manufacturing capacity as well as uptake of raw material used for electric vehicles, especially battery components. Various established car manufacturers as well as domestic players are focusing on introducing and setting up plants and manufacturing facilities across the globe, thus creating lucrative opportunities for manufacturers to gain a competitive edge in the global linear motors market. For instance, according to The International Energy Agency (IEA), the global electric car stock reached over 2 Mn units in 2016 from 1 Mn units in 2015. Additionally, in June 2018, Kia Motor Corporation announced plans to set-up a manufacturing plant at Andhra Pradesh, India, for production of electric and hybrid vehicles in order to enhance its presence in the country and Asia Pacific region.

With the introduction of magnetic levitation, various applications have been introduced – one of which are Maglev trains systems. Linear motors are primarily used for acceleration and braking instead of other conventional systems. Compared to conventional systems, linear motors offer advantages such as limited number of moving parts, high power output, and improved efficiency. Though there are limited number of projects currently available, governments in certain countries are focusing on investing in this technology, primarily for transportation purposes. This would create lucrative opportunities for linear motors manufacturers in the near future. In May 2018 for instance, the government of China announced plans to develop maglev trains by 2021.

Linear motor manufacturer focus on broadening their product portfolio by introducing linear motors with various configurations in order to cater to a wider range of applications. In 2017 for instance, PiezoMotor Uppsala AB, which is a Sweden-based micro motors manufacturer, introduced a new linear motor with integrated encoder in order to replace conventional stepper motor and lead screw assemblies for various OEM applications.

Continuous focus by manufacturers for developing innovative and technologically advanced linear motors, with the objective to gain a competitive edge, expand market reach, and enhance product offerings. In addition, various manufacturers are focusing on embedding the external control functions such as switching, position feedback, system diagnostics, and communications into the actuators in order to reduce component and installation costs. In December 2017 for instance, Thomson Industries, Inc. launched smart linear actuator for applications in factories, on- and off-highway vehicles, and structural automation. This linear actuator is embedded with control functions ensuring improved performance and reduction in overall costs.

The companies profiled in the final report include YASKAWA Electric Corporation, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, ETEL S.A., Rockwell Automation Inc., ESR Pollmeier, Jenny Science, and Oswald Elektromotoren GmbH.