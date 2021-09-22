Alexa
Taiwan applies to join CPTPP

Economic Affairs minister to explain details at Thursday news conference

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/22 20:45
Taiwan has applied to join the CPTPP. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has filed an official application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trade group, Economic Affairs Vice Minister Chen Chern-chyi (陳正祺) said Wednesday (Sept. 22).

Economic Affairs Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) was likely to explain details about Taiwan’s bid at a news conference Thursday morning, CNA reported.

The news followed reports that China submitted its own application on Sept. 16. The planned Trans-Pacific Partnership became the CPTPP after United States President Donald Trump decided to leave the project, allowing Japan to become the leading economy in the group.

Experts recently warned that once China was allowed to join, Taiwan would face more obstacles in becoming part of a wide regional trade alliance. Another trading bloc, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), has China as its driving force but also includes Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
CPTPP
Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership
MOEA
Wang Mei-hua
Chen Chern-chyi
regional trade
RCEP

Updated : 2021-09-22 21:32 GMT+08:00

