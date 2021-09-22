Alexa
8.5 tons of garbage collected at southern Taiwan city’s coastal attractions last weekend

Among Tainan’s coastal attractions, Sunset Platform produced most trash

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/22 19:55
(Tainan City Government photo)

(Tainan City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Tainan Environmental Protection Bureau said on Wednesday (Sept. 22) that a total of 8.5 tons of garbage had been collected at coastal attractions along the shoreline of the city’s Anping and South districts during the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival.

The bureau said the garbage was picked up from along the South District’s Gold Coast, from Anping District’s Sunset Platform and Lin Mo Niang Park, as well as from other places along the coast. Monday saw the most trash, with 3.5 tons collected, CNA reported.

Of the attractions along the coast, the Sunset Platform produced the most garbage during the holiday, accounting for 2.4 tons picked up during the four days.
Updated : 2021-09-22 21:31 GMT+08:00

