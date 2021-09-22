Alexa
Fast bowler Natarajan tests positive for COVID-19 in IPL

By Associated Press
2021/09/22 18:34
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Thangarasu Natarajan has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Indian Premier League said in a statement on Wednesday that the left-arm paceman has “isolated himself from the rest of the squad.”

Six other members of the team, including allrounder Vijay Shankar, were identified as close contacts of Natarajan and were also placed in isolation.

The IPL said the entire Hyderabad contingent went through testing on Wednesday morning and their results are negative.

“As a result, tonight’s game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium,” the IPL said.

The world’s richest Twenty20 league resumed in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday after it was suspended in early May when several players from two of the eight franchises tested positive for COVID-19 in India.

___

Updated : 2021-09-22 20:03 GMT+08:00

