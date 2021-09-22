Sterility Testing Market Factors Driving Growth Includes Rise In Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Industries

MarketResearch.Biz delivers in-depth insights on the sterility testing market in its upcoming report titled, “Global Sterility Testing Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027”. Due to rising government support for pharmaceutical and biological manufacturing, it is expected to account for largest revenue share.

This upcoming report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global sterility testing market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report contains insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global sterility testing market report has been segmented on the basis of product, test, application, and region.

Sterility testing is a critical and vital sterilization test that must be performed by trained and qualified laboratory personnel, to assess whether a sterilized pharmaceutical product is free from contaminating microorganisms. Sterility testing is essential for detecting presence of viable forms of microorganisms in or on pharmacopoeal preparations. It is mandatory to perform such tests in a clean and aseptic area to avoid accidental contamination. Sterility testing is carried out at all levels of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing process to minimize risk of product contamination.

Factors driving growth of the global sterility testing market include growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, rising R&D activities in life science research, and surge in launch of new drugs in markets globally. Increasing government support for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and rise in demand for sterilized products and their exclusivity in healthcare industry are accelerating market growth.

However, lengthy approval procedures, stringent regulatory policies, and high-degree of market consolidation are factors restraining market growth. High level of competition between key players in the market is projected to create challenges for new entrants operating in emerging markets.

Global Sterility Testing Market Segmentation:

Global sterility testing market, by product

Kits and Reagents

Instruments

Services

Global sterility testing market, by test

Membrane Filtration

Direct Inoculation

Other Sterility Tests

Global sterility testing market, by application

Pharmaceutical and Biological Manufacturing

Medical Devices Manufacturing

Others Applications

Global sterility testing market, by region

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Players:

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

BioMerieux SA

SGS S.A.

Sartorius AG

WuXi AppTec

Thermo Fisher Scientific

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth and contribute major revenue share to the global sterility testing market. Countries in Asia Pacific represent major revenue generation potential, owing to rising initiatives by governments and private organizations for sterility testing research, rising outsourcing in pharmaceutical sector to emerging economies such as India and China, and escalating outlay on research in life sciences. The market in North America is also expected to contribute significantly over the forecast period.