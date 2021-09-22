Still Images Market Driven By Increasing Marketability Of Still Photography On Social Media Around The Globe

MarketResearch.biz delivers in-depth insights on the global still image market in its upcoming report titled, “Global Still Image Market Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, Applications, and Growth Forecast to 2027”. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global still image market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global still image market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global still image market report has been segmented on the basis of connectivity license model, and region.

A static image taken from a film or a video that is a kinetic or moving image is known as a still frame. These are also classified as freeze frame, still image, video prompt, preview, or misleadingly thumbnail. Computerized still images are developed with still image application programming interface. Devices used in still image application programming include still image digital camera, handheld scanner, and flatbed scanner. Still image is used in advertisements due to the presence of various components, which enables more impact in terms of focus when viewed. Visual communication is of vital importance and an effective tool for conveying ideas and messages on social media platforms.

Visual content is gaining increasing application as a tool in marketing campaigns and initiatives and act as a primary factor driving growth of the global still image market. Increasing marketability of still photography on social media around the globe is another major factor, which is enhancing growth of the global still image market. Development of new business model’s due to increasing utilization of visual content in advertising of brands and evaluation act as primary drivers for growth of this market. In addition, still image technology is increasingly gaining popularity in criminal investigations for identifying suspects, and this is further expected to drive growth of the global still image market to a certain extent over the forecast period. Also, increasing use of premium still images for designing, advertising, for brochures, invitations, and product/brand promotion etc. is expected to continue to drive growth of the target market to a significant extent over the forecast period.

Some major factors restraining growth of the global still image market include time-consuming process for obtaining informed consent for recordings and images, and for obtaining appropriate licensing for still images and videos. Low rate of return per image is another major factor hampering growth of the global still image market.

Global Still Images Market Segmentation:

Global still image market segmentation by license model:

Royalty Free (RF)

Right Managed (RM)

Global still image market segmentation region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

123RF

Adobe Systems

Dreamstime

Getty Images

Shutterstock

Alamy

AP Images

Can Stock Photo

Depositphotos

Dissolve

North America accounts the largest revenue share contribution to the global still image market, followed by Europe. This is attributed to factors such as high preference for and increasing demand for online marketing in these regions, but primarily in North America. Market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness high demand for still images due to rising demand for still images for application in various digital-related end uses in countries across the region. Markets in developing economies in Africa and Latin America are expected to witness average growth rates in terms of revenue over the forecast period.