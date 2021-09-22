Hair Transplantation Market Key Factors Driving Growth Is Increasing Awareness Regarding Personal Appearance

MarketResearch.Biz delivers in-depth insights on the “Global Hair Transplantation Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast: 2017 to 2026″”, in its upcoming report. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global market, and their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global hair transplantation market report has been segmented on the basis of method, surgery, end-user, and region.

Hair loss is a chronic dermatological disease, also known as Alopecia, faced mostly by people of 25 – 35 age group. Types of hair loss include Androgenetic alopecia, Alopecia areata, Alopecia totalis, Ophiasis, Chignon alopecia, Alopecia universalis, Traction alopecia, Trichotillomania, Anagen effluvium, Hypotrichosis, Central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia (CCCA), Telogen effluvium, Cicatricial alopecia, Lichen Planopilaris Folliculitis and, Trichorrhexis nodosa.

Despite slow economic growth in some developing countries, the global hair transplantation market has been witnessing significant growth over the past few years. Social pressure and awareness, rapid changing lifestyles, increasing awareness regarding personal appearance, increasing celebrity and media influence, and rising disposable income are some factors driving market growth globally. Also, other critical factors such as harsh styling practices, use of hair treatment that involve heat or chemicals, physical trauma, surgery, major illnesses or other intense stressors, skin diseases etc. are resulting in increasing demand for hair transplantation and treatments.

Hair transplantation is a surgical technique that entails surgical removal of hair follicles from a part of the body called the ‘donor site’ and transplanting these follicles to a bald or balding part of the body known as the ‘recipient site’. It can also be used to restore eyelashes, eyebrows, beard hair, chest hair, pubic hair, and to fill in scars caused by accidents or surgery such as face-lifts and previous hair transplants.

North America is largest market for hair transplant procedures, while the US market accounts for highest revenue contribution to the market in the region. European market is second largest for hair transplant. Asia Pacific market is expected to witness significantly high and rapid growth during the forecast period. This projected growth is attributed to factors such as increasing knowledge of treatments, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing acceptance of therapies and treatments. The market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to witness low growth owing to less awareness regarding treatment and therapies.

Global Hair Transplantation Market Segmentation:

On the basis of method:

FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction)

FUT (Follicular Unit Transplantation)

Segmentation on basis of type of surgery:

Eyebrow transplant

Head hair transplant

Frontal hair line lowering or reconstruction

Others

Segmentation on basis of end user:

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Trichology Clinics

Segmentation on basis of region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Bernstein Medical

C., Bosley Inc.

COLE INSTRUMENTS

NeoGraft

Restoration Robotics, Inc.

MEDICAMAT

DERMIS HEALTH PRIVATE LIMITED

Hair Transplants of Florida

Advanced Hair Restoration

MOSAIC CLINIC HAIR TRANSPLANT CENTER