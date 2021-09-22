Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Devices Market Growth By Increasing Healthcare Expenditure On Home Care Testing Equipment And Wearable Devices

MarketResearch.biz delivers in-depth insights on the global sleep apnea devices market in its upcoming report titled, “Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global sleep apnea devices market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global sleep apnea devices market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global sleep apnea devices market report has been segmented on the basis of product, end user, and region.

Sleep apnea or sleep aponea is a sleep disorder. Apnea literally means “cessation of breath” or “respiratory arrest”. It is chronic sleep disorder in which you have one or more pauses in breathing or shallow breaths while you sleep. Causes for sleep apnea can be the result of nasal congestion, along with swelling of the throat, or tonsillitis that temporarily produces very enlarged tonsils, due to various severe infections, resulting in failure of the lungs to function effectively. Temporary spells of sleep apnea syndrome may also occur in individuals who are under the influence of drugs, alcohol or medicines that may relax their body tone excessively and interfere with normal arousal from sleep mechanisms, depression and fatigue, unhealthy lifestyle and night shifts.

Sleep disorders can hamper an individuals’ quality of life and result in loss of productivity. Since the individual is not aware of the disorder symptoms occurring during sleep, many of the sleep apnea cases are undiagnosed, resulting in worsening of several health conditions such as hypertension, stroke, diabetes, heart diseases and others. Sleep apnea can be bifurcated in two types, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and central sleep apnea. Among the two, obstructive sleep apnea is a common form of sleep apnea and around 4% – 5% of the population is affected.

Sleep apnea devices market is expected to witness a rapid growth due to technological advances that result in the development of effective diagnostic and therapeutic devices. The factors powering growth of the global sleep apnea devices market are increasing healthcare expenditure on home care testing equipment and wearable devices. Increasing prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea is likely to lead to significant growth in cost incurred for treatment of sleep apnea, which is anticipated to create demand for more advanced devices for diagnosis of sleep apnea. These factors in turn are expected to positively impact the sleep apnea devices market during the forecast period.

On the other hand, high cost of treatment therapies, high cost of treatment devices, regulatory procedures, side effects of sleep apnea devices, cheaper alternative options for treatments, high competition in market, along with emergence of new entrants may hinder the growth of the market.

North America market has been estimated to dominate the global sleep apnea devices market, accounting for maximum revenue share of the market, due to high obesity rates and improper lifestyles, and higher adoptability rate of sleep apnea services. Introduction of updated devices and owing to the simple and easy process of their regulatory approval, the market in North America is creating a positive impact on the global sleep apnea devices market, followed by markets in Europe and Asia Pacific.

Global Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Devices Market Segmentation:

Global sleep apnea devices market segmentation by product:

Therapeutic Devices

Diagnostic Devices

Global sleep apnea devices market segmentation by end user:

Home Care Settings

Sleep Laboratories and Hospitals

Global sleep apnea devices market segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

ResMed Inc.

GE Healthcare

Natus Medical Incorporated

Nihon Kohden

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Ltd.

CareFusion Corporation

Medtronic, Inc.

Cadwell Laboratories Inc.

BMC Medical Co Ltd.