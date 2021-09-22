Vitamin D Market Growth Due To Increasing Incidence Of Osteoporosis And Osteomalacia

MarketResearch.biz, in its upcoming report titled, “Global Vitamin D Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027”, offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global vitamin D market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global vitamin D market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global vitamin D market has been segmented on the basis of analog type, application type, end user, and region.

Vitamin D is a steroid vitamin that promotes intestinal absorption and metabolism of calcium and phosphorus. Under normal conditions of sunlight exposure, no dietary supplementation is necessary because sunlight promotes adequate vitamin D synthesis in the skin. Vitamin D deficiency can lead to bone deformity (rickets) in children and bone weakness in adults. It is required for normal growth and development of bones and teeth, protects against muscle weakness, and regulates heart functions. Vitamin D is consumed in food and is present in eggs, fish, and dairy products and is also produced in human skin. Skin production of the active form of vitamin D depends on exposure to sunlight, and the skin is more capable of producing it during the initial part of the day. Active people living in sunny regions produce most of the vitamin D their skin needs.

Incidences of diseases caused by vitamin D deficiency such as rickets have been increasing in some developing and also underdeveloped countries around the world. Rickets is a skeletal disorder caused by lack of vitamin D, calcium, or phosphate. Increasing cases of child malnourishment, which is a condition that results from consuming foods that lack sufficient nutrients and causes health problems. Increasing incidence of osteoporosis and osteomalacia in various countries across the globe is a major factor driving demand for vitamin D and related products.

However, regulatory standards in some countries to prevent vitamin D toxicity is a factor restraining growth of the market.

North America dominated the global market, accounting for around XX% of the total market revenue in 2016. Development in emerging markets such as Brazil, Italy, India, and China is paving way for new and lucrative opportunities for growth of this market.

Global Vitamin D Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the basis of analog type:

Vitamin D2

Vitamin D3

Segmentation on the basis of application type:

Functional food & beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Animal feed & pet food

Personal care

Segmentation of the basis of End User type:

Children

Adults

Pregnant Women

Segmentation on the basis of region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

Key Players:

Abbott laboratories

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Fermenta Biotech Ltd

Groupe Danone SA

Koninklijke Dsm NV

Kraft Food Group Inc

Nestle SA

Pfizer Inc

Synthesia AS