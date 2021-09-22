Vitamin D Testing Market Growth Factor: Rising Prevalence of Vitamin D Deficiency And Other Chronic Diseases

MarketResearch.Biz delivers in-depth insights on the global vitamin D testing market in its upcoming report titled, “Global Vitamin D Testing Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global vitamin D testing market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global vitamin D testing market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region.

Vitamin D refers to a group of naturally occurring fat-soluble vitamin chemically related to steroids, which help in absorption of calcium, magnesium, phosphate, and zinc and multiple. Vitamin D helps to maintain cell cycle, reduce chances of neuromuscular disorder and inflammation in joints, and to enhance immune function. It maintains serum calcium and phosphate concentration to regularize the mineralization of bone and tooth to prevent hypo calcemic tetany.

Increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of vitamin D deficiency and other chronic diseases are some key factors driving market growth. Awareness about benefits of health check-ups coupled with higher per capita income are other factors driving growth of the market. However, growing price burden on patients is a primary factor hampering market growth.

Region-wise, the vitamin D testing market in North America commanded largest share in 2016, and is expected to maintain its dominance during forecast period owing to presence of good healthcare infrastructure. The vitamin D testing market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness substantial growth over the next decade owing to rising expenditure on healthcare infrastructure in India. In addition, growing investments by various players in the market in the region, and recent commercialization of tests in Japan and China are other reasons for this projected revenue growth.

Diagnostic laboratories are witnessing rising foot-falls of patients because these centers offer consumer-friendly outpatient services, wide range of medical services and testing procedures, which in turn reduces overall medical expenditure, which will further drive the influx of patients during the forecasted period.

The global vitamin D testing market is characterized by the presence of many vendors that distribute products in local and international markets, and this strengthens the competitive environment of the market. These vendors offer advanced technologies to enhance their brand image and develop high-quality products to expand customer base and drive revenues.

Two forms of vitamin D tests that can be measured in the blood include 25-hydroxyvitamin D and 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D. 25-hydroxyvitamin D tests are majorly done because it is major form found in blood and is the relatively inactive precursor to the active hormone, 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D. 25-hydroxyvitamin D is commonly measured to assess and monitor vitamin D status in individuals

Global Vitamin D Testing Market Segmentation:

Global vitamin D testing market segmentation by product:

25-Hydroxy vitamin D testing

1,25-Dihydroxy vitamin D testing

Global vitamin D testing market segmentation by end user:

Diagnostic laboratories

Hospitals and physician clinics

Home care settings

Global vitamin D testing market segmentation by region:

North America & Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers

Biokit

The Vitamin D Company

Tosoh Bioscience

Qualigen Inc.

Biomeriux Diasorin

Diazyme Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Quest Diagnostics

DiaSorin S.p.A.