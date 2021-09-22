Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Australia abandons Taiwan’s TiSPACE rocket project after 3 failed launches

Sept. 16 attempt in South Australia ended with fire

  100
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/22 19:13
The Hapith I.

The Hapith I. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Australia’s Southern Launch announced on Wednesday (Sept. 22) it would no longer try and launch the Taiwan Innovative Space Company’s (TiSPACE) Hapith I rocket following three failed attempts.

The Taiwanese company obtained a launch permit from the Australian government in August, but three launches scheduled for Sept. 10, Sept. 15, and Sept. 16 all ended in failure, the Liberty Times reported. Strong winds led to the cancellation of the first event, while the second time, a system did not come online.

The third attempt sparked a fire, Southern Launch said in a news release. “During ignition, the launch vehicle suffered an internal fault causing the vehicle to catch alight.” The blaze did not extend beyond the launch pad, and no people were put at risk, the company said.

Following an inspection of the Hapith I, Southern Launch and TiSPACE both concluded that “we won’t continue with any further launch attempts of this particular vehicle,” the Australian company said.

The move to South Australia followed an earlier unsuccessful launch in Taitung County in Feb. 2020 that caused concern from residents.
rocket
Hapith I
TiSPACE
Taiwan Innovative Space Company
Southern Launch
Australia
Taiwan-Australia

RELATED ARTICLES

Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
2021/09/17 18:12
Australian PM claims he said France sub deal could be scuttled
Australian PM claims he said France sub deal could be scuttled
2021/09/17 17:46
China howls at AUKUS deal, says Australia could be 'nuclear war target'
China howls at AUKUS deal, says Australia could be 'nuclear war target'
2021/09/17 12:58
US, Australia pledge to strengthen relations with Taiwan
US, Australia pledge to strengthen relations with Taiwan
2021/09/17 10:29
Cybercrime jumped nearly 15% in Australia over 12 months, China main state suspect
Cybercrime jumped nearly 15% in Australia over 12 months, China main state suspect
2021/09/16 13:25

Updated : 2021-09-22 20:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast
Coast Guard, helicopters search for ‘missing’ tourist, found sleeping at inn
Coast Guard, helicopters search for ‘missing’ tourist, found sleeping at inn
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time