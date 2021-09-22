Alexa
Czech president Milos Zeman released from hospital

By Associated Press
2021/09/22 17:19
PRAGUE (AP) — Czech President Milos Zeman was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Zeman was admitted to Prague’s military hospital on Sept. 14 for what his office described later as a planned examination. It later said CT scans, sonography checks and blood tests carried out by doctors didn’t reveal any problems or disease that would threaten his life.

The office said the president was only dehydrated and slightly exhausted.

Due to similar reasons, he spent four days in the same hospital in 2019.

Zeman, 76, is a heavy smoker who has suffered from diabetes and neuropathy linked to it. He has trouble walking and has been using a wheelchair.

Zeman was set to return to his duties later Wednesday.

Updated : 2021-09-22 18:31 GMT+08:00

