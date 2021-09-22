Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead

Missing hiker's remains found at bottom of valley

  193
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/22 18:21
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A hiker surnamed Huang who went missing on Sunday night (Sept. 19) while climbing Baigu Mountain in central Taiwan was found dead at the bottom of a deep valley by Czech Beast Runners member Petr Novotny on Wednesday.

Huang, 60, was a member of a hiking team of 17 people that embarked on a day trip shortly after midnight on Sunday. He was reported missing around Mount Sanzhui on Sunday evening.

A search by four Nantou County firefighters and a National Airborne Service Corps helicopter Monday failed to find the missing hiker, while private groups also joined the ongoing search-and-rescue effort.

Huang’s remains were found by Novotny, who sent the geographical coordinates of the location to the fire bureau, which was assessing whether to use a stretcher or airlift to transport the body out of the mountains, CNA reported.

As Huang was found at the bottom of a valley, some surmised that he could have died from a fall or of hypothermia. The cause of his death will be determined by a medical examiner.

Novotny had just participated in the search-and-rescue effort for a missing dirt bike rider in a mountainous area in Hsinchu County a week earlier. He learned of the hiking accident on Baigu Mountain on Monday and volunteered to join the search right away.

He searched the area near the trailhead on Monday until deep into the night and failed to find the missing hiker, per CNA. He slept in his car overnight and started searching again on Tuesday.

Novotny’s wife, Eva Lobo, said Wednesday that her husband, who is well known for his mountaineering abilities, searched a large area on Tuesday but still did not find any traces of Huang.

Novotny came to think Huang might have tried to find a water source and began to search the Mount Sanzhui area on Wednesday, Lobo said. Hoping to find the missing hiker alive, Novotny instead found Huang tragically dead at the bottom of a deep valley below the summit of the peak, she added.

Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Petr Novotny (Petr Novotny photo)
Petr Novotny
Baigu Mountain
Beast Runners
Mount Sanzhui
hiking accident
missing hiker

RELATED ARTICLES

Hiker reported missing while climbing Baigu Mountain in central Taiwan
Hiker reported missing while climbing Baigu Mountain in central Taiwan
2021/09/21 17:32
Man suffers injuries on central Taiwan mountain
Man suffers injuries on central Taiwan mountain
2021/09/05 20:52
Czech mountaineer shares speedy Taiwan hike on YouTube
Czech mountaineer shares speedy Taiwan hike on YouTube
2021/09/01 21:03
Two mountaineers make incredible trip through Taiwan’s Central Mountain Range
Two mountaineers make incredible trip through Taiwan’s Central Mountain Range
2021/04/14 19:18
Six Taiwanese canyoneering experts join effort to search for missing hiker
Six Taiwanese canyoneering experts join effort to search for missing hiker
2021/01/17 15:14

Updated : 2021-09-22 21:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Coast Guard, helicopters search for ‘missing’ tourist, found sleeping at inn
Coast Guard, helicopters search for ‘missing’ tourist, found sleeping at inn
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time