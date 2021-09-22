Alexa
US to require proof of vaccination for adult foreigners upon arrival

As of November, adult foreigners arriving in US must show proof of full vaccination

By Chang Ya-chun, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/22 17:57
(AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) confirmed on Wednesday (Sept. 22) that beginning in November, all adult foreigners should be fully vaccinated and carry a certificate before travelling to the U.S.

White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki had announced the new regulation at a press conference on Monday. She added that which vaccines will be accepted for travelers entering the U.S. is still being discussed by the implementing agencies.

People from China, Iran, India, Brazil, South Africa, the United Kingdom and 33 countries in the Schengen Area are currently allowed to enter the U.S. only by obtaining a National Interest Exception (NIE).

AIT Spokesperson Ed Dunn pointed out that an NIE will not get a person out of the new vaccination requirement.

Since the U.S. provides both residents and non-residents alike with coronavirus vaccines, some Taiwanese have flown there for jabs. However, the new rules would preclude the unvaccinated from traveling to the country.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign affairs (MOFA) said that according to its sources, the details for the adjustment have yet to be formulated. It added that it will keep Taiwanese apprised of new developments.

vaccination
travel restrictions
US

Updated : 2021-09-22 20:00 GMT+08:00

