Taiwan's EVA Air soars to 3rd best in global airline rankings

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's EVA Air was ranked as the third-best international carrier in 2021, its highest-ever rating, according to Travel + Leisure magazine.

In Travel + Leisure's Top 10 International Airlines list released on Sept. 8, EVA Air climbed to 3rd on the list, its best-ever showing since it first entered the top 10 list in 2010. For this year's list, the magazine asked readers to rate airlines in terms of cabin comfort, in-flight service, food, customer service, and value, based on the travel experiences over the past three years.

The magazine highlighted EVA Air on its report for its rise from the No. 4 to the No. 3 spot, despite the challenges presented by the pandemic. The travel site noted that EVA Air specializes in long-haul flights to Asia from several U.S. cities.

It cited one fan as saying, "This is one of the best airlines I've ever traveled with," while another praised the airline for its "excellent service and food." A third respondent wrote, "I can't wait to fly them again."

EVA Air received a score of 89.82, just behind Qatar Airways at 91.35 in second place, and Singapore Airlines, which took the top spot with a score of 91.96.

EVA Air President Sun Chia-ming (孫嘉明) was cited by ETtoday on Sept. 17 as saying that he would like to express his gratitude to passengers from all over the world for their trust and support of the airline. Although the pandemic has brought an unprecedented impact and difficulties to the global aviation industry, it has also completely changed the original service model.

However, Sun stressed that EVA Air still adheres to its original intention of providing the best quality service and has managed to maintain the basic capacity of core routes during the pandemic. Sun pointed out that although various onboard services have been simplified in response to the epidemic prevention policies, the airline is still committed to striking a balance between epidemic prevention and high-quality services.

In addition, Sun said the air carrier is also utilizing various technologies to introduce new paperless and automated services, reducing unnecessary contact and responding to new trends in the pandemic era.