US$ 7,760.8 Bn In (2017–2021) | Internet of Things (IoT) Market Estimated To Hit Double Digit CAGR Of 21% By 2026

Internet of Things is combination of information technology with operational technology connected via virtual intelligence and interface used in various sectors to send, control, and receive data with/without human intervention. The technology simplifies human efforts and reduces the need for manual interference.

The global internet of things (IoT) market is estimated to value US$ 847.0 Bn in 2016 and is projected to register a CAGR of over 21% in terms of value during the forecast period 2017–2026. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017–2021) is projected to be US$ 7,760.8 Bn, which is expected to increase rather significantly over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Growth of the global IoT market is driven significantly by increasing usage of the internet, coupled with favorable government initiatives in various countries. In addition, increasing adoption of automation technologies by various sectors such as manufacturing, automotive, etc. that can be monitored and operated via the internet is another factor driving growth of the global internet of things market, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Rising investment in technology and various start-ups entering are also driving adoption of IoT in the global market. Moreover, various technological advancements to increase efficiency and accuracy of various connected devices and to make them more user-friendly are some other factors expected to fuel growth of the global internet of things market during the forecast period.

Major factors hampering growth of the global IoT market are lack of awareness in some countries and poor or no network or internet connectivity. In addition, concerns related to security, integrity, and privacy of data are expected to further hamper growth of the global IoT market. The global IoT market is currently at a nascent stage, but is forecast to witness significant growth owing to rising investment and growth of the semiconductor and processor industry in various economies. Moreover, increasing adoption of IoT technology and devices in the healthcare and IT sectors are expected to further drive growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global internet of things market report has been segmented on the basis of components, application, and region.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the basis of component:

Hardware

Network Devices

Storage Devices

Sensors

Processors

Software

Data Management

Security

Real-Time Analytics

Remote Monitoring

Network Management

Services

Deployment and Integration

Support and Maintenance

Consulting

Managed Services

Segmentation on the basis of application:

Consumer Electronics

Manufacturing

Transportation

Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Segmentation on the basis of region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America market is expected to dominate the global IoT market and is expected to maintain its position in the global market during the forecast period. Revenue from the IoT market in North America is expected to remain steady. Among the other markets, Asia Pacific market is projected to witness relatively fast and significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing investments in this region and increasing adoption of connected devices.

Europe IoT market is expected to hold second-largest revenue share in the global market. Increasing adoption of IoT systems such as sensors in transportation sector to avoid accidents, traffic jam, public transport fleet and route management is expected to drive growth of the internet of thing (IOT) market in Europe. In addition, through various innovative systems and services such as connected cars with different categories such as V2V, V2I, and V2X is expected to fuel growth of the internet of thing IOT market in Europe.

Key players operating in global Internet of Things market includes Google Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., HP Inc., Dell Inc., Arm Limited, Intel Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, and Infosys Limited.