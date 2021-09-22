US$ 22,511.8 Mn in 2026|Insulin Delivery System Market Booming Across the Globe Key Segments – Product Distribution Channel, And Region

Insulin delivery systems are used to inject measured doses of insulin through the skin. Insulin delivery system includes various devices such as insulin pump, insulin pen, insulin jet injector, insulin syringe, and insulin inhalers.

The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017–2021) is projected to be US$ 66,394.1 Mn, which is expected to increase rather moderately over the latter part of the five-year forecast period. According to report, the insulin delivery systems market is projected to reach a value of over US$ 22,511.8 Mn in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period.

High prevalence rate coupled with increasing incidence of diabetes, and technological advancements in insulin delivery equipments are the key factors driving growth of the global insulin delivery systems market. Also, concerns regarding obesity among people may led to cause diabetes is another factor expected to propel growth of the global insulin delivery systems market over the forecast period. In addition, favourable government support for product approval is another factor expected to fuel growth of the global insulin delivery devices market.

However, high cost associated with development of insulin delivery systems is a key factor restraining growth of the global insulin delivery systems market. Furthermore, lack of reimbursement facility is another factor expected to hamper growth of the global insulin delivery market in developing region over the forecast period.

Major and growing trend in the market is introduction of wireless insulin pens that can be connected to a smartphone and which can automatically dispense the required dosage of insulin whenever required. This is another factor expected to propel growth of the global insulin delivery systems market over the forecast period.

The global insulin delivery market report has been segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region. Among product segments, the insulin pen segment is projected to witness highest market share in the global insulin delivery market over the forecast period. On the basis of region, the global insulin delivery systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Global insulin delivery systems market segmentation, by product:

• Insulin Pen

• Insulin Pump

• Insulin Syringe

• Others

Global insulin delivery systems market segmentation, by distribution channel:

• Hospitals

• Diabetes Specialty Clinics

• Retail Channels

Global insulin delivery systems market segmentation, by region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

The market in North America expected to dominate the global insulin delivery systems market and expected to account for highest market share in terms of revenue owing to Increasing prevalence of diabetes and technological advancement in the insulin delivery systems in countries in the region. The market in Europe expected to account for the second-highest revenue share contribution to the global market followed by market in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa respectively, owing to factors such as increased disposable incomes, and government initiative to increase awareness about various insulin delivery systems in countries in the region.

In 2016, Europe accounted for the second largest revenue share contribution to the global insulin delivery systems market followed by markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle east & Africa respectively. Growing demand for insulin delivery equipment that can administer accurate dosage of insulin and are safe & easy to use are key factors fueling growth of the Europe insulin delivery systems market currently. Moreover, increasing demand for cost-effective and innovative insulin delivery devices, and high obesity levels among individuals which may led to cause of diabetes among individuals in countries in the region are other factors expected to contribute growth of the Europe insulin delivery systems market over the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives through funding for research & development of insulin delivery systems is another factor expected to result in growth of the market in Europe registering a rapidly expanding CAGR over the forecast period.

Prominent players in the global insulin delivery systems market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Medtronic plc, Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Cellnovo Limited, Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Companion Medical, Inc., and Copernicus Sp. z o.o.