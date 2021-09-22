UЅD $1,040.1 Мn by 2030|Bulk Food Dispensers Market Estimated To Stand Out With CAGR Value Of 6.3% By 2030

Overview:

Bulk food dispensers are a way of selling consumables by weight. They usually contain food products that are stored in bulk form and are meant for consumers to select the necessary amount of a given product out of, which is usually less expensive than pre-packaged products.

The Global Bulk Food Dispensers Market was valued at UЅD $625.3 Мn in 2020, and is projected to achieve a valuation of UЅD $1,040.1 Мn by 2030, at a САGR of 6.3%. The 5-year (2020–2025) cumulative revenue of this market is projected to be over USD $867.1 Mn, and is estimated to increase moderately over the latter part of the forecast period.

Dynamics:

Bulk food containers or dispensers are easy to clean, convenient to use, are a superior storage option for big chain retailers, hypermarkets, supermarkets, etc., due to which their respective adoption rates have increased in the last few years. This is a major factor that is expected to continue to fuel the revenue growth of the global bulk food dispensers market over the next decade. Moreover, the increasing number of these aforementioned outlets as a result of increased urbanization is also a factor that is slated to compliment future market growth opportunities for this global industry.

Furthermore, the ongoing changes to consumer purchasing patterns, increasing disposable incomes of individuals across the world, as well as ever-increasing global populations are some of the other major factors that are expected to influence the revenue growth of the global bulk food dispensers market in the years to come.

However, in light of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, the operations of numerous industries have either been temporarily halted or are functioning with a minimal workforce due to enforced lockdowns and imposed restrictions by respective governing bodies. The global bulk food dispensers market is no different, and this is expected to have a significantly negative impact on the revenue growth of this industry in the coming years. Additionally, the limited number of product manufacturers has subsequently resulted in a smaller catalogue of available products. This is a factor that may restrict future market growth opportunities for the global bulk food dispensers market.

Nonetheless, increasing investments being made by key industry players towards the development of new, more efficient products is a factor that is anticipated to boost the revenue growth of the global bulk food dispensers market in the years to come.

Segmentation of the global bulk food dispensers market is as follows:

In terms of material type, the plastic segment accounted for the maximum number of revenue shares of the global bulk food dispensers market in 2020, and is expected to continue doing so over the forecast period. The metal segment accounted for the second-most number of revenue shares in 2020, and is indicative of retaining this position over the next 10 years.

With regards to end-user, the hypermarkets & supermarkets segment accounted for the highest number of revenue shares of the global bulk food dispensers market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue doing so over the next 10 years. The other end-users segment is also expected to register a high CAGR in the years to come.

Regional Segmentation and Analysis:

North America accounted for the maximum number of revenue shares of the global bulk food dispensers market in 2020, and is expected to index the same for the remainder of this forecast period. The markets in Europe accounted for the second-highest number of revenue shares in 2020, and is indicative of retaining its position over the next 10 years.

Global Bulk Food Dispensers Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the Global Bulk Food Dispensers Market includes profiles of major companies such as Rosseto Serving Solutions, Idea Development Manufacturing (IDM) Ltd, Univac Furncrafts Pvt. Ltd., Cal-Mil Plastic Products Inc., Server Products Inc., Ronald Armstrong, E.T. Enterprises LLC, DGS Retail Inc., Akriform Plast AB, BestBins Corporation

The Global Bulk Food Dispensers Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021–2030 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Bulk Food Dispensers Market for 2021–2030.