Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

College student resists rapid COVID test at airport in Taiwan's Kinmen

Episode not first instance of resistance to testing at Kinmen Airport

  396
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/22 17:15
College student resists rapid COVID test at airport in Taiwan's Kinmen

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese college student studying in the outlying county of Kinmen on Tuesday (Sept. 21) attempted to avoid the COVID-19 testing at Kinmen Shangyi Airport mandated by the county government.

The student, surnamed Su (蘇), who studies at National Quemoy University (NQU), initially refused to undergo a test upon returning after the Mid-Autumn Festival. Su then proceeded to try to leave, but he was stopped by county government officials stationed at the airport who demanded that he comply with the epidemic prevention measure.

As tensions rose between the two uncompromising parties, police officers at the airport chipped in, urging the student to abide by the rule. Su finally complied and took the test.

The university on Tuesday recommended that all students and staff hailing from other parts of the country take the rapid COVID test at airports on the main Taiwanese island before leaving for Kinmen.

Tuesday’s incident is not the first instance of an anti-testing episode at Kinmen Airport. In June, an NQU Department of Nursing instructor and a male passenger traveling with her also refused the rapid test, citing Health Minister Chen Shih-chung’s (陳時中) ban on mandatory rapid COVID testing at airports in the three outlying counties, which include Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu, per CNA.

The Kuomintang magistrate of Kinmen is defying the ban, citing a lack of medical resources on the island.
Kinmen Airport
National Quemoy University
NQU
rapid testing
rapid tests

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Penghu lifts more restrictions on indoor dining
Taiwan's Penghu lifts more restrictions on indoor dining
2021/08/16 21:03
American entertainer 'Dooley' gives tutorial on COVID quick test during Taiwan quarantine
American entertainer 'Dooley' gives tutorial on COVID quick test during Taiwan quarantine
2021/08/12 10:53
COVID home testing kits now available in Taiwan convenience stores
COVID home testing kits now available in Taiwan convenience stores
2021/06/23 10:17
Home-based COVID testing kits to arrive in Taiwan next week
Home-based COVID testing kits to arrive in Taiwan next week
2021/06/15 16:45
New Taipei mayor calls for more COVID-19 testing
New Taipei mayor calls for more COVID-19 testing
2021/06/10 20:59

Updated : 2021-09-22 18:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast
Coast Guard, helicopters search for ‘missing’ tourist, found sleeping at inn
Coast Guard, helicopters search for ‘missing’ tourist, found sleeping at inn
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today