Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

ADB raises Taiwan growth prediction to 6.2% for 2021

COVID outbreaks and low vaccination rates still threaten Asian economies

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/22 16:23
The ADB raises its 2021 GDP growth forecast for Taiwan to 6.2% from 4.6%. 

The ADB raises its 2021 GDP growth forecast for Taiwan to 6.2% from 4.6%.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While the Asian Development Bank (ADB) trimmed its forecast for Asia’s overall economic growth to 7.1% for this year, it nevertheless raised its growth prediction for Taiwan to 6.2%, reports said Wednesday (Sept. 22).

The regional financial institution cautioned that the COVID-19 pandemic would leave marks on the area’s economies, CNA reported. Nevertheless, it upgraded its prediction for Taiwan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from 4.6% to 6.2% for 2021, though for next year it expected 3.0%.

The demand for COVID vaccines would grow as their effectiveness against the coronavirus diminished gradually, the ADB said.

“New COVID-19 variants, renewed local outbreaks, the reinstatement of various levels of restrictions and lockdowns, and slow and uneven vaccine rollouts are weighing down the region’s prospects,” according to the body’s Asian Development Outlook update.

The United States and most European countries had a vaccination level above 50%, while developing Asian countries lagged behind at less than one-third, the ADB said. Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center on Wednesday put the nation’s first-dose vaccination level at just under 50%.
economic growth
economic growth rate
GDP
Asian Development Bank
ADB
Asian Development Outlook
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
2021/09/21 14:15
Taiwanese rush to book vaccinations with BNT vaccine Monday morning
Taiwanese rush to book vaccinations with BNT vaccine Monday morning
2021/09/20 16:50
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
2021/09/20 14:21
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, 1 death
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, 1 death
2021/09/19 14:29
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
2021/09/18 17:54

Updated : 2021-09-22 16:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast
Coast Guard, helicopters search for ‘missing’ tourist, found sleeping at inn
Coast Guard, helicopters search for ‘missing’ tourist, found sleeping at inn
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
Taiwanese rush to book vaccinations with BNT vaccine Monday morning
Taiwanese rush to book vaccinations with BNT vaccine Monday morning
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes