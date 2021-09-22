Alexa
Taiwan Aug export orders seen rising for 18th consecutive month: Reuters poll

By REUTERS
2021/09/22 15:38
Trucks drive near containers at Keelung port, northern Taiwan, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang/File Photo

TAIPEI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders likely rose in August for the 18th consecutive month, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, buoyed by sustained demand for technology products during the COVID-19 pandemic and ahead of the year-end holiday shopping season.

The median forecast from a poll of 18 economists expects export orders to jump 20.7% from the year-ago period. Forecasts for growth ranged from 18% to 24.5%.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for hi-tech gadgets and Asia's exports, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

The island nation's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, rose 21.4% in July to $55.3 billion year-on-year. read more

Taiwan's manufacturers, such as the world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330.TW), , are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants including Apple Inc (AAPL.O).

The data for August will be released on Friday.

Updated : 2021-09-22 16:57 GMT+08:00

