Ikea to offer ASUS ROG gaming furniture globally in October

New gaming collection includes over 30 different pieces

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/22 15:37
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Swedish company IKEA is getting ready to globally launch a new range of gaming furniture in October developed in partnership with Asus’ Republic of Gamers (ROG) division.

After first releasing the line in China and Japan earlier this year, IKEA is getting set to roll out the gaming furniture worldwide next month, according to a press release. The new collection includes over 30 products, including gaming desks, gaming chairs, cabinets, phone holders, a mouse bungee, mouse mats, neck pillow, and ring lights among others.

Gaming desks and chairs will also be available at different price ranges, Ikea said, to meet the needs of different gamers. The new gaming-inspired furniture will include six product lines: Uppspel, Matchspel, Gruppsel, Lånespelare, Huvudspelare, and Utespelare.

Only the Uppspel line was designed in collaboration with the Taiwanese company, while the rest were created with input from Asus or insights gained from the partnership.

“Gamers globally know and love the Republic of Gamers brand and they trust it to deliver the most exciting gaming innovations in the market,” said Kris Huang, general manager of the Asus Gaming Gear and Accessory Business Unit.

“Our new partnership with the experts at IKEA will allow Republic of Gamers to find new and interesting ways to delight gamers in and around the home,” he continued.
Asus
Ikea
Asus Ikea gaming furniture

