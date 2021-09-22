Taiwan reports 1 COVID case, 1 death

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Sept. 22) reported one new local COVID-19 case.

Deputy CECC chief Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) on Wednesday afternoon announced seven new coronavirus cases, including six imported cases and one local infection. He also announced one death, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 841.

Local cases

Wednesday's sole local infection, case No. 16,263, is a woman in her 30s who had been placed in quarantine after being listed as a contact of case Nos. 16,146 and 16,157. As her quarantine was set to expire, she was tested for the coronavirus and diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday.

COVID deaths

Chen said the single death reported on Wednesday, case No. 16,004, is a Taiwanese man who had a history of chronic illness, including diabetes, and returned to Taiwan from Vietnam on Aug. 6. He began to experience fever and sore throat on Aug. 17.

Before his quarantine was due to expire, a test was administered on the man on Aug. 18, which came back positive. The patient was immediately sent to a hospital isolation ward for treatment and died on Sept. 20.

Lo said that genomic sequencing revealed that the man had died from the Delta variant of the virus, marking the nation's third death from the highly infectious strain.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the six imported cases reported on Wednesday include three males and three females between the ages of five and 50. Between Aug. 15 and Sept. 20, they entered Taiwan from the U.S. (case No. 16,264), Cambodia (case No. 16,265), the U.K. (case Nos. 16,266, 16,267, and 16,268), and Myanmar (case No. 16,269).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 3,191,134 COVID tests, with 3,173,736 coming back negative. Out of the 16,159 confirmed cases, 1,527 were imported, 14,578 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 110 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 841 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 829 deaths from local infections, 411 were in New Taipei; 318 in Taipei; 28 in Keelung; 26 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Taitung County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Nantou County, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.