Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan ranks 5th for internet freedom, China last

Taiwan 'new country' on Freedom on the Net listing

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/22 13:40
(Freedom House image)

(Freedom House image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan ranked fifth in the world for internet freedom in its first entry on Freedom House's list, while China finished in dead last place for the seventh year in a row.

In Freedom House's Freedom on the Net 2021, Taiwan was among six "new countries" to be included in the listing, along with Costa Rica, Ghana, Iraq, Nicaragua, and Serbia. For its first entry on the list, Taiwan came in at fifth place, thanks to its "vibrant online landscape supported by meaningful and affordable internet access, an independent judiciary that protects free expression, and a lack of website blocks."

Taiwan received a score of 80 out of a maximum of 100, placing it first in Asia. Worldwide, it trailed only Iceland (96), Estonia (94), Canada (87), and Costa Rica (87).

Freedom House lauded Taiwan's leaders for dealing with Chinese attempts at interference with "innovative regulations and democratic oversight of digital technology." It pointed out that users are confronted with disinformation campaigns and cyberattacks hailing from China, while some are subject to criminal prosecutions and fines for online speech.

The report noted that the draft Internet Audiovisual Service Management Act, which was passed by the National Communications Commission (NCC) on July 15 of last year, penalizes internet service providers (ISPs) who fail to block broadcasts from banned over-the-top (OTT) service operators from China, such as iQiyi.com and Tencent Video. The act also requires OTTs who wish to operate in Taiwan legally to register and provide information on the number of subscribers, the sales revenue, and the conditions of use, as well as ensure that content follows NCC regulations to prevent the platforms from being exploited by Beijing to spread disinformation or "other manipulated content."

China, on the other hand, was described by Freedom House as continuing to be the "world’s worst abuser of internet freedom" with a dismal score of 10. The report criticized China for its imposition of "Draconian prison terms" for online dissent, independent journalism, and even ordinary daily communication, as well as censorship of information related to COVID-19 and the further consolidation of power through crackdowns on tech giants.

The Freedom on the Net 2021 report assessed online freedom in 70 countries, accounting for 88% of the world’s internet users. This year's report covered developments between June 2020 and May 2021 and was based on the assessment of over 80 analysts and advisors who determined each country's internet score on a 100-point scale derived from 21 indicators.
Freedom House
Freedom on the Net report
Freedom on the Net 2021
Chinese censorship
internet freedom
Taiwan democracy

RELATED ARTICLES

Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
2021/09/06 13:30
Chinese censorship: Media creator substitutes ‘hemorrhoids outbreak’ for ‘plague’
Chinese censorship: Media creator substitutes ‘hemorrhoids outbreak’ for ‘plague’
2021/09/02 18:45
China to cancel 'effeminate boys' in latest directive on celebrity culture reform
China to cancel 'effeminate boys' in latest directive on celebrity culture reform
2021/09/02 14:08
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown
2021/09/01 16:09
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
2021/08/31 18:20

Updated : 2021-09-22 13:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Coast Guard, helicopters search for ‘missing’ tourist, found sleeping at inn
Coast Guard, helicopters search for ‘missing’ tourist, found sleeping at inn
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Taiwanese rush to book vaccinations with BNT vaccine Monday morning
Taiwanese rush to book vaccinations with BNT vaccine Monday morning
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths