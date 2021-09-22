Taiwanese will still be able to enter US in November: Premier Su

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said at the Legislative Yuan on Wednesday (Sept. 22) that the new requirements for entry into the U.S. starting in November are for countries that already have restrictions in place, not for Taiwan.

In response to questions about Taiwan’s low double vaccination rate, Su said the government will try to increase the rate of vaccine delivery, which is expected to reach 70% by the end of next month, according to a Liberty Times report.

The U.S. government announced on Monday (Sept. 20) that it will require foreign nationals seeking to fly to the U.S. to show proof of vaccination with the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, though changes to the list of approved vaccines may occur before November.

Su's statement is in line with an earlier one by Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center. Chen said on Tuesday (Sept. 21) that the regulation applies to the more than 30 countries currently restricted from entering the U.S., and Taiwan is not one of them.

There are also new rules for unvaccinated U.S. citizens returning home from abroad. They will need to undergo a COVID-19 test one day before departure and test again after returning, according to CNBC report. American authorities will also require airlines to hand in passenger information to aid with contract tracing, per CNBC.