Dreamlike immersive exhibition 'Monet and Friends' stops by southern Taiwan

Australian art and technology team brings celebrated impressionists' paintings to life

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/22 13:57
Immersive exhibition "Monet and Friends" taking place in Kaohsiung for three months. (KKLIVE photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An immersive exhibition featuring French artist Claude Monet and 17 other iconic impressionists' signature works is going on in Kaohsiung for three months.

Curated by Australian art and technology company Grande Experiences, the exhibition "Monet and Friends," which centers on 2,000 classic pieces from 18 European master artists, was originally slated to kick off in Taipei in June. However, the organizer KKLIVE canceled the opening due to the COVID pandemic, and the showcase was later moved to Kaohsiung.

Grande Experiences' previous launch of the immersive exhibition "Van Gogh Alive" proved a big success by garnering 60 million visitors in 65 cities, including Taipei and Kaohsiung. This time, Taiwan will be "Monet and Friends'" second stop on its world tour and the first in Asia.

The exhibition is divided into four parts, starting with the artist introductions and followed by a section where SENSORY4™ technology and 30 projectors bring paintings from Monet, Paul Cézanne, and Georges Seurat to life, accompanied by classical music and pleasing aromas.

Next to the exhibition, Taiwanese illustrator Sangna Take (桑拿大可) has launched a solo show that portrays his mischievous take on 10 impressionists through creative drawings. That showcase will run until Oct. 31, and entry is free.

"Monet and Friends" has taken over the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Kaohsiung Zuoying store until Dec. 19. Tickets are available online.

"Monet and Friends" (KKLIVE photo)

"Monet and Friends" (KKLIVE photo)

Sangna Take's exhibition (KKLIVE photo)
