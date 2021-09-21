Alexa
German police make arrest after suspected hostage situation

By Deutsche Welle
2021/09/21 20:01
The incident occurred on the A9 highway in Bavaria

A section of highway in southern Germany was closed Tuesday evening because of an alleged hostage situation.

German police later said they arrested the suspect, who was a Serbian national, after an altercation on board a Serbia-bound bus and an ensuing standoff.

What we know so far

The incident started with a fight involving several passengers that left two people slightly injured, police said. They added in a statement that the fight escalated into a "threat situation."

The police said it was not clear if the man was armed. His two apparent hostages were reportedly bus drivers.

A police spokesperson said the vehicle was eventually seized at around 9.30 p.m. local time (1930 GMT).

The spokesperson added that officers used equipment to disorient and temporarily blind the suspect in order to subdue him.

"The perpetrator was arrested," local police said on Twitter. "A weapon has not been found so far. The bus is still being searched. Forensics are being carried out on site."

The A9 highway remained closed in both directions between Hilpoltstein and Greding, in Bavaria.

jsi/dj (AP, dpa, Reuters)

Updated : 2021-09-22 08:03 GMT+08:00

