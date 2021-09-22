Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

1 of 2 pilots in military jet crash in Texas out of hospital

By Associated Press
2021/09/22 04:33
This photo provided by Joni Lawson Scarbrough shows debris from a military training jet that crashed Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Lake Worth, Texas. The...
This photo provided by Joni Lawson Scarbrough shows debris rom a military training jet that crashed Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Lake Worth, Texas. The...

This photo provided by Joni Lawson Scarbrough shows debris from a military training jet that crashed Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Lake Worth, Texas. The...

This photo provided by Joni Lawson Scarbrough shows debris rom a military training jet that crashed Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Lake Worth, Texas. The...

LAKE WORTH, Texas (AP) — One of the two pilots injured when their military training jet crashed into a suburban Fort Worth, Texas, neighborhood over the weekend has been released from the hospital.

The instructor pilot was released from the hospital Monday, the Chief of Naval Air Training in Corpus Christi said in a statement.

Navy officials said Tuesday that the student pilot remained hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Three homes were damaged in Sunday's crash, but no one on the ground was seriously injured. The two pilots ejected from the aircraft before it crashed into the neighborhood in Lake Worth, which is just west of Fort Worth.

Lake Worth police have said that one of the pilots was electrocuted after being caught in power lines.

Navy officials have said that the Navy T-45C Goshawk was on a routine training flight that originated from an airport in Corpus Christi, about 350 miles (563 kilometers) south of Lake Worth along the Gulf Coast. The jet was based at Naval Air Station Kingsville, near Corpus Christi.

Navy officials say the investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

Updated : 2021-09-22 06:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by many prosecutors
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by many prosecutors
Coast Guard, helicopters search for ‘missing’ tourist, found sleeping at inn
Coast Guard, helicopters search for ‘missing’ tourist, found sleeping at inn
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast
Taiwanese rush to book vaccinations with BNT vaccine Monday morning
Taiwanese rush to book vaccinations with BNT vaccine Monday morning
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'
Taiwan is a country, US should stop 'strategic ambiguity'