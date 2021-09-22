Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/22 04:28
Major indexes ended mixed on Wall Street Tuesday after spending much of the day wobbling between gains and losses.

For parts of the afternoon the market had looked like it would recoup some of the losses it took in a big pullback a day earlier, but by the closing bell even those gains had mostly fizzled. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower and the Nasdaq closed higher.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 3.54 points, or 0.1%, to 4,354.19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50.63 points, or 0.1%, to 33,919.84.

The Nasdaq rose 32.49 points, or 0.2%, to 14,746.40.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 3.98 points, or 0.2%, to 2,186.18.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 78.80 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is down 665.04 points, or 1.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 297.57 points, or 2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 50.69 points, or 2.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 598.12 points, or 15.9%.

The Dow is up 3,313.36 points, or 10.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,858.12 points, or 14.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 211.33 points, or 10.7%.

Updated : 2021-09-22 06:21 GMT+08:00

