Lennar, Cracker Barrel fall; AutoZone, Nektar rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

ConocoPhillips, up $2.26 to $59.33.

The oil company is buying Shell's Permian Basin assets for $9.5 billion.

Lennar Corp., down 53 cents to $97.77.

The homebuilder fell short of analyst's forecasts for third-quarter deliveries as it faces supply chain issues.

DraftKings Inc., down $4.23 to $52.77.

The sports betting company reportedly made an offer to buy U.K.-based gambling company Entain.

Uber Technologies Inc., up $4.57 to $44.36.

The ride-hailing company gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.

Herc Holdings Inc., up $8.38 to $133.15.

The equipment rental supplier gave investors an encouraging financial update and long-term growth forecasts.

Nektar Therapeutics Inc., up $1.38 to $17.72.

The biopharmaceutical company announced a new collaboration with Merck KGaA and Pfizer for a potential cancer treatment.

AutoZone Inc., up $57.91 to $1,643.07. The auto parts retailer reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., down $3.75 to $135.16.

The restaurant operator's fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.