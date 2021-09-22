Alexa
German police: Incident on highway with armed bus passenger

By Associated Press
2021/09/22 03:16
BERLIN (AP) — A section of highway in southern Germany was closed Tuesday evening because of an incident involving an apparently armed passenger on board a bus, police said.

Police said that, apart from the passenger, only the two drivers were still on board the vehicle, the dpa news agency reported. All other passengers were out of the bus and on the side of the highway.

A police negotiating team was deployed but no other details were immediately available.

The A9 highway was closed in both directions between Hilpoltstein and Greding, south of Nuremberg in Bavaria.

