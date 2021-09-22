MATCHDAY: Man United, West Ham meet again; no Messi for PSG

PSG's Lionel Messi looks at PSG's head coach Mauricio Pochettino after he was substituted during the French League One soccer match between Paris Sain... PSG's Lionel Messi looks at PSG's head coach Mauricio Pochettino after he was substituted during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon at the Parc des Princes in Paris Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Manchester United's Jesse Lindgard, second left, reacts with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer m... Manchester United's Jesse Lindgard, second left, reacts with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:

ENGLAND

Manchester United plays West Ham for the second time in the space of four days when they meet in the third round of the League Cup. Man United won their Premier League match 2-1 on Sunday but only after David de Gea saved a stoppage-time penalty from Mark Noble, who had moments earlier entered as a substitute. In two other matches between teams who have already played each other in the Premier League this season, Chelsea hosts Aston Villa and Wolverhampton is at home to Tottenham. Arsenal hosts third-tier AFC Wimbledon while Leicester and Brighton meet second-tier opposition in Millwall and Swansea, respectively.

FRANCE

PSG can maintain its perfect start to the French league season with a win at last-placed Metz. Although its attacking trio of Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Lionel Messi has yet to jell, PSG has been clinical so far, winning its opening six matches. Messi won't play at Metz after a knock on his left knee over the weekend. PSG’s southern rival Marseille — which is also unbeaten — travels to Angers. Jorge Sampaoli’s Marseille is in second place, five points behind PSG with a game in hand. Following the fan violence that marred the northern derby between Lens and Lille, third-placed Lens hosts Strasbourg in an empty stadium.

ITALY

Massimiliano Allegri is being criticized for relying on the old guard of players from his first stint as Juventus coach, when he led the Bianconeri to five of their nine consecutive Serie A titles. Juventus hasn’t won any of its four opening matches and has just two points ahead of a visit to Spezia. Sporadic use of Federico Chiesa, who was one of the top performers in Italy’s run to the European Championship trophy, Matthijs de Ligt and Dejan Kulusevski -- all of whom arrived during the two years when Allegri was away -- has been glaring. Allegri has also been slow to adapt to the new rule permitting up to five substitutions, blaming himself for poor choices in a 1-1 draw with AC Milan on Sunday. Milan, which remains unbeaten, hosts promoted Venezia. Also, it’s: Salernitana vs. Hellas Verona and Cagliari vs. Empoli.

SPAIN

Real Madrid hosts promoted Mallorca looking for its fourth straight league win, and fifth overall. Carlo Ancelotti’s squad has been relying on the attacking duo of Karim Benzema and Vinícius Júnior, who have combined to score 11 of Madrid's 15 goals in five league matches. Valencia had its unbeaten streak ended by Madrid in the previous round and will try to rebound when it visits Sevilla. Winless Villarreal hosts Elche, while last-placed Alavés visits Espanyol.

___

